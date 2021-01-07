How World Leaders Reacted to America's Day of Shame in Capitol Assault

Getty

"The enemies of democracy will be happy to see these incredible pictures from DC."

Much like most of America, the world watched in horror as violent insurrectionists took over the nation's Capitol in protest of Joe Biden's election on Wednesday.

After a rally where he once again falsely claimed voter fraud, President Trump urged his supporters to storm the "American people's house," which resulted in massive property damage, federal workers scrambling for safety and the fatal shooting of a female rioter. It was also reported three others died due to the attack.

Global leaders responded in awe and dismay at the dark shadow cast over the country, as the shocking images and videos of the siege splashed across social media.

"Disgraceful scenes in US Congress," tweeted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power."

Representing America's neighbor to the North, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted, "Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was "furious and saddened" by the siege.

"I deeply regret that President Trump has not conceded his defeat, since November and again yesterday," she continued. "Doubts about the election outcome were stoked and created the atmosphere that made the events of last night possible."

She added that the "disturbing" events may be construed "in other places around the world as not exactly a badge of good democratic processes."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas followed up by saying, "The enemies of democracy will be happy to see these incredible pictures from DC."

"I just wanted to express our friendship and our faith in the United States," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Twitter video. "What happened today in Washington DC is not America. Definitely. We believe in the strength of our democracies. We believe in the strength of American democracy."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez took to his Twitter account to say he was following the news from Washington "with concern."

"I trust in the strength of America's democracy. The new Presidency of @JoeBiden will overcome this time of tension, uniting the American people."

"Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected," shared NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

And former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt said, "On this dark dark day for the United States my thoughts are with all friends over there who are witnessing their democracy being attacked, looted and disrupted. And my sincere hope is that the evil man who bears the responsibility ultimately will suffer the consequences."