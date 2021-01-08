Sunny Hostin Reveals Both of Her Husband's Parents Died from Covid on The View

ABC

Sunny Hostin made the heartbreaking announcement on Friday's episode of "The View" that both of her husband Manny's parents died over the holidays after contracting Covid.

At the end of the show, Hostin noted that while her husband is "extremely private," he decided that "from a public health standpoint, that it was very important for her" to share the news on air and stress the seriousness of the virus.

The View's Sunny Hostin emotionally reveals that both of her husband's parents died from covid over the holidays and calls on viewers to practice social distancing, wear masks, and take the vaccine as soon as it's available to them. pic.twitter.com/CCdMzbJJry — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 8, 2021 @justinbaragona

"We are deeply saddened that Manny lost both of his parents over the holidays," she revealed. "He lost his father on December 28th and his lost his mother on New Year's Day. Both to Covid."

"They were both physicians and they were both very careful," she continued, explaining that they didn't even celebrate Thanksgiving together as a precaution as cases continued to grow across the country. "We still don't know how they contracted this virus and this disease," she added.

Hostin then thanked her in-laws' doctors and nurses for their "incredible" care and for allowing them to FaceTime with Manny's parents "while they were passing away."

"They didn't make it and Covid is very very serious. It is not a joke, it is not a hoax," she added.

Sunny went on to thank her support system at "The View" and ABC for how they were there for her during this time of grief.

"I want to also thank my View family and my ABC family, Whoopi for sending so much food for several weeks. For [Ana Navarro] for calling us and giving us all the information you gained when [Navarro's husband Al Cardenas] was battling this virus," she expressed.

She also thanked Meghan McCain "for distracting me with all the pop culture news and sending bourbon," which Manny called "the best condolence gift he's gotten so far."