Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Reveals Newborn Son Hospitalized With COVID

"Harry Potter" star Jessie Cave revealed her two-month-old son, Tenn, has been hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19.

The actress, who played Lavender Brown in the franchise, shared the news on Tuesday with an Instagram snap of Tenn in a hospital room alongside a laptop playing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's speech announcing a new coronavirus lockdown for England.

"I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital," began Cave. "Poor baby is covid positive. He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully."

"This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks," she continued. "Really didn't want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn't want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again I'm in awe of nurses and doctors."

In October, the 33-year-old podcast host and her husband, Alfie Brown, announced the arrival of Tenn on Instagram.

"Our baby boy was born in the early hours yesterday morning just 40 mins after my waters were broken," Cave wrote. "Slightly extreme but so were his kicks throughout the pregnancy! This has been a very different experience to my first two births... much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control. We are currently in the neo natal unit but he's a strong boy and it's the safest place for him right now."

Later that week, Tenn was home to join sister Margot, four, and brother Donnie, six.

On Tuesday, Cave asked her fans to "wish baby a speedy recovery."

"He's 9llbs 7 now so he's a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams 😣😣😣😣😣.)" she added. "Love and best wishes to everyone ❤️ 🏥 #nhsheroes #nhs 💚"