Ciara Details Wearing a Mask While Giving Birth Amid Pandemic

"It was like, 'Wow. This is crazy. I'm having to deliver a baby with a mask. What in the world?'"

Ciara is detailing her experience giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new interview with Self magazine, the singer recalled what it was like having to wear a mask while delivering her son Win back in July.

"My obstetrician, who's delivered all my babies, was not playing any games about this COVID," began Ciara, 35. "I literally made my first push with Win and then he was like, 'She needs a mask on. Get a mask on.'"

"It happened so fast, so I still had my mask [down]," she continued. "But he was like, 'Oh, no, no. She gon' put that mask on.' My mask was pretty good. I could still breathe alright through it, so that was good."

Ciara added, "But it was like, 'Wow. This is crazy. I'm having to deliver a baby with a mask. What in the world?'"

The "One, Two Step" singer previously opened up about her experience delivering Win.

While speaking to Access back in September, Ciara said labor was "smooth" and "amazing" and praised husband Russell Wilson for his support.

"He was like everything in one," she said of Wilson, 32, at the time. "He was a cameraman, making sure the camera was set up right so we could get the angle when the baby comes out. And he actually helped pull Win out near the end, which was really sweet."

"So we got some memorable moments," Ciara continued. "He [did skin-to-skin] with him. It was just very intimate and really full of love, more than anything. So I'm grateful for that."

The "Melanin" singer shares son Win, now five months, and Sienna, 3, with Wilson. She also has a 6-year-old son, Future, from her past relationship with Future.