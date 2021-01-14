Mario Lopez Connects with Saved by the Bell Co-Star Dustin Diamond After Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Getty

Diamond's reps remain optimistic that a deal can be worked out to bring his Screech into the Peacock "Saved by the Bell" revival series, should it get picked up for a second season.

After representatives for OG "Saved by the Bell" star Dustin Diamond confirmed that the 44-year-old actor remains hospitalized amid his battle with stage 4 cancer, his former co-star Mario Lopez was able to touch base with him.

Sharing with his own followers on Thursday evening, Lopez wrote that "although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he’ll overcome this."

Lopez, who also stars in the recently launched "Saved by the Bell" revival series on Peacock, added that he is sending prayers to Diamond and his family "for a speedy recovery."

I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he’ll overcome this. Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery.

On Thursday afternoon, Diamond's manager confirmed published reports with TMZ that Diamond had cancer and had already begun treatment. He also shared that the cancer has spread throughout his body. The diagnosis came after Diamond discovered a lump on his throat.

Diamond's rep says that he's also been experiencing pain all throughout his body, which is the result of him having shingles.

"It's serious, but we don't know how serious yet," representatives for the actor told EW. "He's at an undisclosed hospital in Florida and will probably go home after treatments. We just want him to get well soon."

Diamond's diagnosis comes on the heels of renewed interest in "Saved by the Bell," thanks to the popular and well-received revival on Peacock. While several of the OG cast appear in the show, with Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley on board as series regulars, Diamond has not appeared.

Fans had been questioning his absence and clamoring for his involvement since the show's return was announced. Lark Voorhies, who makes a brief appearance in the first season, suggested that it might have been an issue of "the almighty dollar."

"He wants to be paid and respected," she told Toronto's KiSS 92.5 FM. We would love for him to come back on set. He's going through his growing pains… He's going through his adult issues and all of that but I am sure he'll be back — granted they have the perfect contract for him, I'm sure he would be back."

Diamond's representatives remain optimistic that a deal can be worked out, telling EW, "They've been talking, so we're keeping our fingers crossed." Peacock has not yet announced a renewal for the series, but it seems likely considering its tremendous buzz, acclaim and popularity.

That's not to say that Diamond's Screech has been completely ignored. In fact, it was Lopez' Slater who offered the rest of the cast an update on what he's been up to, reporting that he's currently living on the International Space Station with his robot assistant, Kevin.

While absolutely ridiculous a premise -- it would allow for scenes to be filmed with Diamond without him having to even be on the set, should his recovery make that difficult.

If a deal can be worked out, it would be a fun way to honor his his importance to the franchise without jeopardizing his health.