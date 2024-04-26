Victoria Monét Opens Up About What Caused Her Recent Weight Gain

Getty

"I gained a lot of weight and it went a lot of places lol face, arms, tummy and most effectively… datassss," said the singer, who said her health condition has her "really messed up."

Victoria Monét is opening up about how polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) has affected her body.

Earlier this week, the singer took to her Instagram Stories to address her weight gain, revealing that it was due to PCOS. Monét, 34, shared a photo of herself performing onstage at the Coachella Music Festival.

In the shot, the Grammy winner -- who was rocking a bodysuit -- could be seen with her back to the camera while she performed with a night sky set in the background, which included a photo of the moon.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Welp.. I gained a lot of weight and it went a lot of places lol face, arms, tummy and most effectively… datassss," Monét wrote alongside the photo.

"I usually am so critical and frustrated by it because PCOS has me really messed up, but optimistically at least now there's two moons on the stage," she quipped, adding a shrug and laughing-crying emojis.

Monét is not the first female celebrity who has opened up about their struggles with PCOS, with stars such as Keke Palmer, Francia Raisa, Nikki Bella, Daisy Ridley, and Lea Michele sharing their stories.

Polycystic ovary syndrome affects millions of people around the world, including as many as 5 million women (6 to 12%) in the United States, according to the CDC. The condition is caused by a hormone imbalance and can result in symptoms like acne, excess body hair, weight gain. and issues with fertility. While there is no cure for PCOS, it can be treated and managed with medication and lifestyle changes like diet and exercise.

The "On My Mama" singer -- who won three Grammy Awards in February -- also shared an Instagram post, reflecting on her first appearance at Coachella.

"Damn Coachella 🏜️ I loved you and you loved me right back," she captioned her post, which included a carousel of photos from the festival. "Thank you so much!!!🥂 we had the time of our lives."