Savannah Chrisley Reveals Why Sister Lindsie Was Barred From Parents' Appeal Hearing

Todd and Julie Chrisley's public appeals hearing took place last week in Georgia ... but their daughter Lindsie claimed on her Southern Tea podcast that she was told to stay away

Savannah Chrisley is getting real about some family drama leading up to Todd and Julie Chrisley's public appeals hearing in Georgia on April 19.

The infighting was made public when her older sister, Lindsie Chrisley claimed on her Southern Tea podcast that Savannah told her not to attend their parents hearing,

"I was not in attendance. I know a lot people were saying from the footage that they saw from the courthouse that they did not see me there and that's because I was not there. I do feel that it was in the best interest for me and everyone else," Lindsie claimed. "My sister privately let the message get to us that she did not want us present at the hearing. And it was shared with me that if we were there, there would be issues and that we would be asked to leave. ... It's mind-blowing to me, the control and manipulation. It very much alarms me and I'm just going to leave it at that."

Savannah confirmed her sister's claims in an Instagram Stories Q&A on April 24, and explained more of why she made the request in the first place, despite her original plan to not "address this publicly at all."

"I most certainly told her privately to not attend. I told her that she was not wanted, that my dad did not want her there and that he didn't care to have a relationship with her," Savannah recalled of the message, which she said was relayed through their grandmother, Nanny Faye Chrisley. "So, I said all of these things. I am more than happy that I said them and it's my parents' appeal. They have the right to say who they want there and who they don't."

She also touched on Lindsie's alleged "involvement with the government" in aiding in their parents' conviction, as well as her older sister's attempt to "sue" her.

"It hates [sic] me to even discuss this but the record has to be set straight," Savannah said.

Lindsie and the rest of the Chrisley's have been at odds for some time now, especially in the aftermath of Todd and Julie's conviction, which saw the Chrisely Knows Best stars jailed for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Her beef has gotten especially bad with sister, Savannah, however, with Lindsie calling her current relationship with Savannah "nothing." She's also claimed that her younger sister "has never privately reached out to me to discuss her apparent issues with me."

Savannah, meanwhile, has said she's trying not to "dwell" on the family drama and instead move forward with the healthy relationships she has in her life.