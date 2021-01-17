Dwayne Johnson Shares Teaser for NBC's Upcoming Young Rock Comedy

NBC

Telling his story across three eras, "Young Rock" will follow the superstar's journey from childhood, through his success in the squared circle to his rise to the top of Hollywood.

Eager fans are now less than a month away from taking a deep dive into the life of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, so the former WWE Superstar decided it was time to whet their appetites with a little "Young Rock" teaser.

"I really wish my dad was around to see this one," he captioned the share. While his father may not be around, his presence nevertheless looms large -- both figuratively and literally -- in the new series.

Joseph Lee Anderson takes on the role of Dwayne's father, Rocky Johnson, a legendary wrestler in his own right. He's just one of the many important figures in The Rock's life who helped shape him into the (hulking) man he's become.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Teasing an adorable clip from the teaser, Dwayne added, "Yes, I was clearly kicking puberty’s ass at 15yrs old and becoming a tequila tycoon by the time I was 10."

In just this clip alone, fans got a glimpse of Adrian Groulx as 10-year-old Dwayne and Bradley Constant as his 15-year-old self. Both brought a lot of charm to the scenes we saw them in, with Adrian ordering alcohol (unsuccessfully) like a champ and Bradley deciding a rebranding is in order.

They're joined by Uli Latukefu as 18-to-20-year-old Dwayne, with the cast rounded out by Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson and Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia.

Clearly with three different actors playing Dwayne, "Young Rock" is not going to be a straightforward comedy. That move alone is reminiscent of "This Is Us," which chronicles its main characters across decades and with multiple actors for each one.

Created and co-written by Nahnatchka Khan, who was behind both "Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23" and "Fresh Off the Boat," it's almost guaranteed to have very sharp writing, great casting and solid character development.

Add to that the colorful real life of Dwayne Johnson, and his own larger-than-life personality, and this one has all the makings of a monster hit for NBC. "Young Rock" premieres February 16.