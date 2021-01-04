The Rock's Daughter Shifts Blame for Mess She Made In Hilarious Home Video

Instagram

Tiana's famous father says this is "some of the funniest s--t I've experienced in a long time."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Tiana had her father in stitches this weekend, after she tried to talk her way out of trouble for making a mess of their home.

In a cute video the actor shared to his Instagram page on Sunday, Johnson's 2-year-old daughter plays innocent while surrounded by dry spaghetti, which was strewn about the floor.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Tia, what just happened?" he asks. "I don't know," she keeps telling him ... while holding onto even more spaghetti. "Who made that mess?" he continues. Her response: "I don't know, daddy."

"Was it the spaghetti fairy that came and just dropped it on the floor?" he then asks her, giving her just the out she was looking for. "Yeah," she says, before saying the "fairy" came and "dropped all the paghetti."

"Who's gonna clean that up? I'm pretty sure his name starts with D and ends in Y," Tia's daddy then joked.

After she dropped even more on the floor, on camera, in front of her dad, Tia then blamed the invisible creature once more -- exclaiming, "She did it again!"

"If I ever find this 'Paghetti fairy' who made all this mess I'm slappin' its wings off," he captioned the video. "Baby Tia putting the heat on the 'Paghetti fairy' as she slowly lets all the spaghetti fall on the floor saying 'she did it again?' is some of the funniest shit I've experienced in a long time."

"That’s my kid — 💯 unflappable in the moment of crisis," he added, along with the hashtag #MrCleanUpMan.

Tiana is the actor's youngest of three daughters. He shares Tia and Jasmine, 5, with wife Lauren Hashian and 19-year-old Simone with ex Dany Garcia.