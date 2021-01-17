DWTS Pro Witney Carson Laughs She's 'Still in a Diaper' 2 Weeks After Birth: 'So Proud of This Body'

Instagram

The professional dancer followed it up with a share of her sweet birth video.

Witney Carson is a doting mother, even if the joy comes with a little minor inconvenience for her.

But the "Dancing with the Stars" pro is laughing it off, instead expressing how proud she is of her own body for all that it did in helping to bring her first son, Kevin Leo McCallister, into the world.

Sharing a beautiful picture of her with her first child with husband Carson McAllister, the dancer proudly proclaimed, "Finally wearing real clothes." But she didn't stop there, adding with a laughing/crying face emoji, "But still in a diaper."

It's perfectly normal for new mothers to wear adult diapers in the first few weeks following delivery, and Witney is only two weeks out, having given birth on January 4.

"Healing from a birth is no joke!" she continued. "So proud of this body and what it went through to bring this angel boy into this world. We are absolutely in love with you little Leo."

She got immediate support from her fans, as well as from her "DWTS" family. Sasha Farber hilariously commented, "You did it!!!! Your such a strong woman, so happy for you, P.S I wear a diaper these days too and I find it very convenient."

"You are a champ!!! LOVE seeing your posts and thank you for keeping it real!!!!" commented another fan. Another echoed those sentiments, writing, "Good for you for being real and honest. It is appreciated. Hugs!"

Witney followed her share with the reveal of her birth video to Instagram, sharing the story of how he came into the world, including how much hard work was involved, and even a last-minute change of plans.

"We waited so long for you baby boy!" she captioned the sweet video. "After 24 hours of labor, 2 1/2 hours of pushing, & an unexpected c-section we finally had you in our arms safe. This day was the hardest & best day of our lives."

It's easy to see why Witney is ready to declare how proud she is of her body, coming through all of that with both her and baby Leo healthy and strong!

In what certainly appeared to be her first words to her new baby as he gently cries and she held him close to her chest, she told him, "He's so cute. I love you. You're so cute. I got you."

