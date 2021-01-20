Joe Biden Takes Over POTUS Twitter Account -- Here's Who to Follow Now!

Getty/Twitter

For those of you who may have previously unfollowed or blocked the @POTUS account, this one's for you.

While Donald Trump lost his Twitter privileges in the final days of his presidency, the President's accounts are back on social media -- with Joe Biden at the wheel.

On Wednesday morning, as the inauguration was happening on Capitol Hill, a different form of peaceful transfer of power went down on Twitter. @PresElectBiden became @POTUS, @SenKamalaHarris became @VP and @FLOTUSBiden is now simply @FLOTUS.

Their tweets, account history and follower count were all transferred over as well -- and will not retain the followers from the outgoing administration.

In his first post, he wrote, "There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families."

He also shared a video saying "the time to move forward is now."

For the first time ever, there's also a @SecondGentleman account, made for Kamala Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff. The @Transition46 account is now the @WhiteHouse page.

All of Trump's old tweets, meanwhile, moved over to the @POTUS45 archive, with Mike Pence and Melania Trump's accounts following suit. Their previous posts can now be found on the @VP45 and @FLOTUS45 pages.