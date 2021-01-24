First Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer Filled with Monster-on-Monster Carnage

Warner Bros.

"One will fall" promises the trailer as the two creatures face off in brutal battle.

Two of the biggest movie monsters of all time are coming head-to-head like never before in "Godzilla vs. Kong."

The fourth film in Warner Bros. and Legendary's MonsterVerse -- following "Godzilla," "Kong: Skull Island" and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" -- this is the first one in the series where the two titular creatures have come face-to-face.

And what a brutal showdown it's going to be!

The footage begins with Alexander Skarsgard's Nathan Lind explaining that Kong is their "only chance" to "stop what's coming." The giant ape is first seen chained up aboard a battleship, interacting with a young orphan girl named Jia who's also the only person with whom Kong will communicate with.

Godzilla somehow finds the ship, however, and starts causing serious destruction. He rips one battleship in two, before jumping out of the water into Kong's face to fight aboard another one. The ape gets the first punch, before shoving the lizard into the water. While bombs are sent below, they're no match for Godzilla, who does away with them -- and another boat -- with his atomic breath. Godzilla sunk my battleship!

"Godzilla's out there hurting people and we don't know why," exclaims Kyle Chandler, returning as Dr. Mark Russell from "King of the Monsters." His daughter, played by Millie Bobby Brown, is also back -- and is on the hunt to find out what's "provoking" the creature with the help of Julian Dennison and Brian Tyree Henry.

We then see Kong back on Skull Island, where he utterly destroys a pair of flying snake monsters and giant bats, before finding some kind of prehistoric weapon or axe -- which he later wields against Godzilla in a fight in Hong Kong, using it to block his blue flame breath.

In a voiceover, Rebecca Hall's character says, "The myths are real, there was a war and they're the last ones standing. Kong bows to no one." Text in the trailer, meanwhile, promises "One will fall."

While it clearly has ties to the other MonsterVerse films, WB says the movie can still be enjoyed as a standalone feature.

"Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," reads the official synopsis. "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond."

"But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe," it adds. "The epic clash between the two titans -- instigated by unseen forces -- is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."