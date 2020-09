All The Movies Releases Pushed Back Because of Coronavirus

Marvel/Warner Bros./Paramount Pictures

Fans may have to wait longer than expected for some of these new films...

Over the past eight months, the film and television industries have been drastically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Studios have shut down, filming has stopped, red carpets have been cancelled, and movie theaters have been closed.

These unprecedented and unexpected events have led to the postponement of some major upcoming films and created the need to shuffle around release calendars through 2022. Unfortunately, a few movies are indefinitely delayed, with no indication of when they will hit theaters. Meanwhile, some of the studios behind highly anticipated films like "Mulan" have chosen to completely skip theaters, going straight to streaming services.

To help figure out what’s going on with the future of films, we've compiled a list of many of the movies that were set to be released in 2020.

Find out which films have been delayed and when you can expect them...

1. "Antebellum"

Original Release Date: April 24, 2020

New Release Date: September 18, 2020

Where to Watch: On demand

2. "Antlers"

Original Release Date: April 17, 2020

New Release Date: February 19, 2021

Where to Watch: TBD

3. "Artemis Fowl"

Original Release Date: May 29, 2020

New Release Date: June 12, 2020

Where to Watch: Disney+

4. "The Artist's Wife"

Original Release Date: April 3, 2020

New Release Date: September 25, 2020

Where to Watch: On demand and select theaters

5. "Avatar 2"

Original Release Date: December 17, 2021

New Release Date: December 16, 2022

6. "A Quiet Place Part II"

Original Release Date: March 8, 2020

New Release Date: April 23, 2021

7. "The Batman"

Original Release Date: June 25, 2021

New Release Date: October 1, 2021

8. "Bios"

Original Release Date: October 2, 2020

New Release Date: April 16, 2021

9. "Black Widow"

Original Release Date: May 11, 2020

New Release Date: May 7, 2021

10. "Blue Story"

Original Release Date: March 20, 2020

New Release Date: May 5, 2020

Where to Watch: On demand

11. "Bull"

Original Release Date: March 20, 2020

New Release Date: April 29, 2020

Where to Watch: On demand

12. "Candyman"

Original Release Date: June 12, 2020

New Release Date: 2021

13. "Charm City Kings"

Original Release Date: April 10, 2020

New Release Date: October 8, 2020

Where to Watch: HBO Max

14. "The Climb"

Original Release Date: March 20, 2020

New Release Date: November 13, 2020

15. "Death on the Nile"

Original Release Date: October 9, 2020

New Release Date: December 18, 2020

16. "Deerskin"

Original Release Date: March 20, 2020

New Release Date: June 26, 2020

Where to Watch: On demand

17. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

Original Release Date: May 7, 2021

New Release Date: March 25, 2022

18. "Dungeons & Dragons"

Original Release Date: November 19, 2021

New Release Date: May 27, 2022

19. "The Empty Man"

Original Release Date: August 7, 2020

New Release Date: December 4, 2020

Where to Watch: TBD

20. "Escape Room 2"

Original Release Date: April 17, 2020

New Release Date: January 1, 2021

21. "The Eternals"

Original Release Date: November 6, 2020

New Release Date: November 5, 2021

22. "F9"

Original Release Date: May 22, 2020

New Release Date: April 2, 2021

23. "Fatherhood"

Original Release Date: January 15, 2021

New Release Date: April 2, 2021

24. "First Cow"

Original Release Date: March 6, 2020

New Release Date: July 10, 2020

Where to Watch: On demand

25. "The Flash"

Original Release Date: July 1, 2022

New Release Date: June 3, 2022

26. "Free Guy"

Original Release Date: July 3, 2020

New Release Date: December 11, 2020

27. "The French Dispatch"

Original Release Date: July 24, 2020

New Release Date: TBD

28. "The Forever Purge"

Original Release Date: July 10, 2020

New Release Date: July 9, 2021

29. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"

Original Release Date: July 10, 2020

New Release Date: March 5, 2021

30. "Godzilla vs. Kong"

Original Release Date: November 20, 2020

New Release Date: May 21, 2021

31. "Greenland"

Original Release Date: June 12, 2020

New Release Date: TBD

32. "Greyhound"

Original Release Date: June 12, 2020

New Release Date: July 10, 2020

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

33. "Halloween Kills"

Original Release Date: October 16, 2020

New Release Date: October 15, 2021

34. "Halloween Ends"

Original Release Date: October 15, 2021

New Release Date: October 14, 2022

35. "In the Heights"

Original Release Date: June 26, 2020

New Release Date: June 18, 2021

36. "Irresistible"

Original Release Date: May 29, 2020

New Release Date: June 26, 2020

Where to Watch: On demand

37. "Jungle Cruise"

Original Release Date: July 24, 2020

New Release Date: July 30, 2021

38. "King Richard"

Original Release Date: November 25, 2020

New Release Date: November 19, 2021

39. "The Last Duel"

Original Release Date: January 8, 2021

New Release Date: October 15, 2021

40. "Last Night in Soho"

Original Release Date: September 25, 2020

New Release Date: April 23, 2021

41. "The Lovebirds"

Original Release Date: April 3, 2020

New Release Date: May 22, 2020

Where to Watch: Netflix

42. "Malignant"

Original Release Date: August 14, 2020

New Release Date: TBD

43. "The Many Saints of Newark"

Original Release Date: September 25, 2020

New Release Date: March 12, 2021

45. "The Matrix 4"

Original Release Date: May 21, 2021

New Release Date: April 1, 2022

46. "Minions: Rise of Gru"

Original Release Date: July 3, 2020

New Release Date: July 2, 2021

47. "Mission: Impossible 7"

Original Release Date: July 23, 2021

New Release Date: November 19, 2021

48. "Mission: Impossible 8"

Original Release Date: August 5, 2022

New Release Date: November 4, 2022.

49. "Morbius"

Original Release Date: July 31, 2020

New Release Date: March 19, 2021

50. "Mulan"

Original Release Date: March 27, 2020

New Release Date: September 4, 2020

Where to Watch: Disney+

51. "My Spy"

Original Release Date: April 17, 2020

New Release Date: June 26, 2020

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

52. "The New Mutants"

Original Release Date: April 3, 2020

New Release Date: August 28, 2020

Where to Watch: In theaters

53. "The Nightingale"

Original Release Date: December 25, 2020

New Release Date: December 22, 2021

54. "No Time to Die"

Original Release Date: April 10, 2020

New Release Date: November 20, 2020

55. "Nobody"

Original Release Date: August 14, 2020

New Release Date: February 26, 2021

56. "The Personal History of David Copperfield"

Original Release Date: May 8, 2020

New Release Date: August 28, 2020

Where to Watch: In theaters

57. "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway"

Original Release Date: August 7, 2020

New Release Date: January 15, 2021

58. "Praise This"

Original Release Date: September 25, 2020

New Release Date: TBD

59. "Raya and the Last Dragon"

Original Release Date: November 25, 2020

New Release Date: March 12, 2021

60. "Run"

Original Release Date: May 8, 2020

New Release Date: November 20, 2020

Where to Watch: Hulu

61. "Scoob!"

Original Release Date: May 15, 2020

New Release Date: June 26, 2020

Where to Watch: HBO Max

62. "The Secret Garden"

Original Release Date: April 17, 2020

New Release Date: August 7, 2020

Where to Watch: On demand

63. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Original Release Date: May 7, 2021

New Release Date: July 9, 2021

64. "Shazam! 2"

Original Release Date: April 1, 2022

New Release Date: November 4, 2022

65. "Spiral: From the Book of Saw"

Original Release Date: May 15, 2020

New Release Date: May 20, 2021

66. "Soul"

Original Release Date: June 19, 2020

New Release Date: November 20, 2020

Where to Watch: TBD

67. "Tenet"

Original Release Date: July 17, 2020

New Release Date: September 3, 2020

Where to Watch: In theaters

68. "Thor: Love and Thunder"

Original Release Date: November 5, 2021

New Release Date: February 11, 2022

69. "Tom & Jerry"

Original Release Date: December 23, 2020

New Release Date: March 5, 2021

70. "The Tomorrow War"

Original Release Date: December 25, 2020

New Release Date: July 23, 2021

71. "Top Gun: Maverick"

Original Release Date: June 24, 2020

New Release Date: July 2, 2021

72. "The Truth"

Original Release Date: March 20, 2020

New Release Date: July 3, 2020

73. "Uncharted"

Original Release Date: March 5, 2021

New Release Date: July 16, 2021

74. "Unhinged"

Original Release Date: July 1, 2020

New Release Date: August 21, 2020

Where to Watch: In theaters

75. Untitled Elvis Movie

Original Release Date: October 1, 2021

New Release Date: November 5, 2021

76. Untitled "Indiana Jones" Movie

Original Release Date: July 9, 2021

New Release Date: July 29, 2022

77. Untitled "Spider-Man: Far From Home" Sequel

Original Release Date: July 16, 2021

New Release Date: December 17, 2021

78. Untitled "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" Sequel

Original Release Date: April 8, 2022

New Release Date: October 7, 2022

79. Untitled "Star Wars" Film

Original Release Date: TBD

New Release Date: December 22, 2023

80. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage"

Original Release Date: October 2, 2020

New Release Date: June 25, 2021

81. "The Witches"

Original Release Date: October 9, 2021

New Release Date: TBD

82. "Without Remorse"

Original Release Date: September 18, 2020

New Release Date: February 26, 2021

83. "The Woman in the Window"

Original Release Date: May 15, 2020

New Release Date: TBD

84. "Wonder Woman 1984"

Original Release Date: June 5, 2020

New Release Date: December 25, 2020

85. "Working Man"

Original Release Date: March 27, 2020

New Release Date: May 5, 2020

Where to Watch: On demand