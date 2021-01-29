8-Year-Old Girl Expelled From Christian School For Telling Friend She Had a Crush on Her

Facebook/Rejoice Christian School

The vice-principal told the 2nd grader you can only marry and have children with men.

An 8-year-old girl has been expelled for telling her friend she had a crush on her.

Chloe Shelton's mom Delanie said Rejoice Christian School in Owasso, Oklahoma even lectured the 2nd-grader that relationships should only be between males and females.

"[Chloe] said the vice principal sat her down and says the bible says you can only marry a man and have children with a man," She told Fox23.

"My daughter was crying saying 'Does God still love me?'"

Shelton said when she was called to the school, they told her they don't condone boyfriend/girlfriend relationships on campus.

She said the vice-principal then asked her how she felt about girls liking girls; "and I said if we're being honest, I think it's okay for girls to like girls and she looked shocked and appalled."

When asked for comment, the school referred the broadcaster to its student handbook and policy; however the handbook does not list relationships on campus as grounds for expulsion.

"Due to privacy and other factors, it is the school’s policy to refrain from public comments regarding any particular student or family," it said in a statement.

"They ripped my kids out of the only school they’ve ever really known away from their teachers and friends they’ve had over the past four years over something my daughter probably doesn't know or fully understand,” Shelton added.

Chloe herself meanwhile, admitted she felt "really sad and betrayed and kind of angry."

However she has been lifted after an outpouring of love and support from the community; neighbors and friends have rallied and are erecting a parade route of signs in their gardens for her to drive by and see this weekend.

"I feel so loved and supported, thank you so much to everyone who helped me feel better for being who I am," she responded.

Morgan Allen of Oklahomans for Equality slammed the school for making a child feel that way.

"The hardest thing about this is we’re telling children that it’s wrong to love that it is bad to feel," she told Fox23. "And the worst part is coming from a Christian school we are saying God doesn’t love you for who you are and that is not true."