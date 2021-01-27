Marjorie Taylor Greene Harasses Parkland Shooting Survivor David Hogg in Resurfaced Video

YouTube

The Georgia Congresswoman chased down Hogg and called him a "coward."

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene can be seen harassing Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg in a video that resurfaced on Wednesday.

In the clip, first published to her YouTube account in January 2020, the Georgia representative chases down Hogg, as he prepared to meet with D.C. officials about gun legislation after the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre left 17 students and staff members dead. It is unclear when the video was first filmed, however, father of victim Jaime Guttenberg, Fred Guttenberg, tweeted it was just weeks after the tragic shooting.

"Why are you supporting red flag gun laws that attack our second amendment right and why are you using kids as a barrier?" Greene shouts after Hogg. "Do you not know how to defend your stance?"

'Look, I'm an American citizen," she continues. "I own a conceal carry permit. I carry a gun for protection or myself and you are using your lobby and the kids to try to take away my second amendment rights."

Greene also suggests Nikolas Cruz "wouldn't have killed anybody" if the high school's resource officer had "done his job."

"If school zones were protected with security guards with guns, there would be no mass shootings at schools," she claims. "Did you know that?"

"The way to stop a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun. You're attacking our second amendment and you have nothing to say."

Greene finally gives up running after Hogg and turns to the camera.

"He has nothing to say because he's paid to do this. He's got the Walk Away March, he's got the Women's March, Everytown USA and they're funding all this stuff."

"He had media coverage all over the place, I had zero. Guess what, I'm a gun owner. I'm an American citizen and I have nothing. But this guy, and his George Soros funding and his major liberal funding, has got everything."

"I want you to think about that," Greene adds. "That's where we are and he's a coward. He can't say one word to defend his stance because there is no defense for taking away guns, there is no defense for gun confiscation, zero."

It’s so frustrating that we have people like @mtgreenee in Congress that would rather spread conspiracies about mass shootings than confront the reality people are dying everyday from gun violence.



I just want to do the work and help end gun violence.



pic.twitter.com/nErICasp6n — David Hogg (He / Him) (@davidhogg111) January 27, 2021 @davidhogg111

It’s sad to think about how the unloved hate.



People like @mtgreenee like most bullies always try to attack and project strength because they are so badly hurting, so unloved and so insecure.



That’s why I believe so much in Kingian Non-violence.



pic.twitter.com/7xNshI3SPV — David Hogg (He / Him) (@davidhogg111) January 27, 2021 @davidhogg111

.@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.pic.twitter.com/aQjL74x7kh — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 27, 2021 @fred_guttenberg

In response to the resurfaced video on Wednesday, Hogg tweeted, "It's so frustrating that we have people like @mtgreenee in Congress that would rather spread conspiracies about mass shootings than confront the reality people are dying everyday from gun violence. I just want to do the work and help end gun violence."

He also posted, "It’s sad to think about how the unloved hate. People like @mtgreenee like most bullies always try to attack and project strength because they are so badly hurting, so unloved and so insecure. That's why I believe so much in Kingian Non-violence."

The video remerged a week after families of the Parkland victims called for Greene to step down after it was reported by Media Matters the politician supported conspiracy theories about the shooting on Facebook.

In a separate since-deleted Facebook post, the outlet claimed Greene wrote, "I am told that Nancy Pelosi tells Hillary Clinton several times a month that 'we need another school shooting' in order to persuade the public to want strict gun control."

The resurfaced clip also comes a day after CNN reported Greene liked Facebook posts calling for the death of Nancy Pelosi and FBI agents.

It was also claimed Greene supported a post appearing to refer to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton that read, "Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O ???."

"Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off," Greene responded.