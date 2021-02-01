Marilyn Manson Says Abuse Allegations Are 'Distortions of Reality,' Dropped from Multiple Projects

Getty

His comments come after former fiancée Evan Rachel Woods called him out by name, accusing the singer of grooming, brainwashing and manipulating her.

Hours after "Westwood" star Evan Rachel Woods, called him out by name with very serious allegations of abuse when they were engaged, Marilyn Manson took to Instagram with a vehement denial.

After talking about how he's always been a "magnet for controversy," Manson said that "these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality."

He went on to emphasize, "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

In the hours following the allegations, Manson was dropped by his record label. His upcoming episode for the Shuddeer "Creepshow" anthology has reportedly been pulled, and he will be removed from an upcoming episode of Starz' "American Gods," where he had a minor recurring role.

Wood, who was 18 when she first met Manson, then 36, alleged that he "started grooming" her as a teen and "horrifically abused" her for years. The couple got engaged in 2010, but the engagement did not last the year.

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission," she wrote. "I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail." In the wake of her post, Vanity Fair notes that four other women came forward with their own, thus Manson's use of the plural in his statement.

In her statement, Wood said that she is also calling out "the many industries that have enabled" her alleged abuser, and that she is standing "with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Wood has been a vocal advocate for victims of abuse since as early as 2016, when she spoke to Rolling Stone about being a victim of sexual abuse and domestic violence, as noted by TMZ.

Two years later, she spoke with Congress about being a rape victim, pushing for the Sexual Assault Survivor's Bill of Rights to be passed in all 50 states, also detailing physical and sexual abuse, threats of violence, gaslighting and more, as noted by Vanity Fair.

Until Monday, she had never named anyone as her alleged abuser. Still, there was speculation that it was Manson she was talking about, due to the public nature of their relationship and the timing of her comments. He publicly denied any wrongdoing as recently as this fall, per the outlet.