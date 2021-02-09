Pink Makes TikTok Debut With Sweet Video of Daughter Willow Singing

TikTok

"The next Pink is born."

Pink has clearly passed down some of her talent to her offspring.

On Tuesday, the singer joined TikTok, making her debut by sharing a sweet video of her 9-year-old daughter, Willow Hart, singing a song called, "Cover Me in Sunshine."

The short clip opened to Willow telling her mom, "Or I can sing 'Cover Me in Sunshine.'"

The 9-year-old then broke into song, showing off her impressive pipes.

"Cover me in sunshine / Shower me in good times," she sang in the clip. "Tell me that the world's been spinning / Since the beginning and everything will be alright / Just cover me in sunshine."

After she finished, Willow threw a little sassy snap to the camera. Pink then turned the camera to herself. "Okay!" she said with a smile and a laugh.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Fans applauded Willow's talent in the comments section.

"So vocals run in the family I see," a person wrote. "The next Pink is born," another added.

"Adorable and so talented," a user commented, while other fans called Willow's voice "beautiful" and "absolutely stunning!"

"Finally! Thanks for joining us!," a person said, before joking, "WILLOW IS COMING TO END CAREERS!"

Willow showed off her singing talent back in December when she performed with Pink during ABC's "The Disney Holiday Singalong." The two sang a duet of Nat King Cole's "The Christmas Song." She also performed with her mother for "A Million Dreams" from "The Greatest Showman: Reimagined" (see below).