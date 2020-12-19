Pink Says She Fractured Her Ankle 'Trying to See the Christmas Star'

Instagram

"As if surviving covid wasn't enough for this poop sandwich of a year!"

Fortunately for Pink, 2020 is wrapping up.

The pop star took to her Instagram on Friday to reveal she had fractured her ankle, which she pointed out is just one more obstacle she has had to endure this past year.

"As if surviving covid wasn't enough for this poop sandwich of a year!" the singer, 41, wrote alongside a photo of her in a hospital. "Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I'd fracture my ankle!"

"Later tonight I'm gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can't check out what salmonella's like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving 👍🏽🤟🏾."

She went on to explain exactly how she managed to land in the hospital.

"I was actually running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star! Ha! Turns out it's not until the 21st. Happy holidays everyone! Who wants a Negroni!"

Back in April, Pink revealed both she and her son Jameson, now four, were battling symptoms of Covid-19.

"There have been many nights where I cried, and I have never prayed more in my life,” the singer said during an Instagram Live session, per The Los Angeles Times. "At one point I heard myself saying, 'I thought they promised us our kids would be OK.' And it's not guaranteed. There's no one who is safe."

At the time, Pink said her husband Carey Hart and their daughter Willow, 9, were both healthy and had not been diagnosed with Covid-19.

In an essay to NBC News, Pink also wrote, "Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother. Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next."