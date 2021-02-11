The Rock's Mom Crashes His Interview with Sweet Ukulele Serenade

NBC

"Mom just crushed by the way!" said Jimmy Fallon. "You just stole the interview. You're unbelievable. You are a superstar."

Dwayne Johnson's mom stole the spotlight from her movie star son and it was the most adorable thing ever.

During Wednesday's visit to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," The Rock was discussing a recent Instagram post of him singing alongside his mom, Ata, when she suddenly decided to crash the interview and prove her musical chops.

Ata brought out her ukulele, plucked away and belted out a Samoan song called "Savalivali Means Go For a Walk."

A bemused Dwayne couldn't contain himself and sang with her, much to host Jimmy's delight.

And when the beautiful ditty was over, Ata was ready for her own encore, yelling, "One more! One more!"

Following a serenade to Jimmy, the host sat in disbelief.

