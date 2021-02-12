TikToker Tabulates Everyone She's Hooked Up With Using Spreadsheets

TikTok

She statistically analyzes lovers.

They say dating is a numbers game — and one TikToker is taking that approach very seriously.

After starting online dating a couple of years ago, user findingjenny, 31, made spreadsheets of everyone she went out with.

"I had things like how excited I was to meet them, how the good sex was, how I rated the first date, what did we do for the first date," she explains in her hilariously matter-of-fact videos. "When we met, what app we met on, how many dates we went on, why I stopped seeing them, their approximate height and their occupation."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"I made charts using my data as well," she adds with a brief smile, "because data is beautiful."

Analysis of her own data threw up some interesting findings: Tinder and Hinge were her best source of dates, but Bumble, Coffee Meets Bagel and The League, not so much.

She also made a "survival curve", showing how many first dates convert to second dates, to third dates, and so on... discovering that once someone made it past the fourth date, she was very likely to see them ten times or more.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Jenny also plotted everyone's height (according to their dating profiles, anyway), finding that not a lot of men claim to be 5'11", while there are "a lot of guys lying about being 5'10".

After her first presentation was viewed more than 2 million times, Jenny said she got a lot of comments calling her crazy for logging all her dating data; however she countered: "Come on, we log our sleep, our calories, our steps — I did this to see if I could find any trends, insights and patterns from my dating app behavior."

Another fascinating finding from Data From My Dating Apps: Jenny claims there's no such thing as "the spark".

She charted how much she looked forward to seeing someone — from 1 (meh) to 5 (yay) — to see if it had any effect on how she ended up feeling about them.

"I subtracted reality minus expectations," she explained; she found that some people she was really excited to meet fizzled instantly, while some she was initially on the fence about turned into long-term relationships.

"The spark is a myth and great chemistry can develop with someone over time," she deduced.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

She goes on to explain in a further pie chart why each relationship failed:

73.7 percent had "no attraction" (either physically or emotionally)

7.9 percent were "not emotionally available" (read: she was into them, but they just wanted a quick hook-up)

10.5 percent became "platonic friendship" (friend zoned!)

5.3 percent "moved to fast" ("we skipped a lot of steps getting to know each other before hooking up, which is regrettable")

2.6 percent "dumped me" (she refers to that section as "this guy" singular, so we can from this deduce she has dated 39 men total via app)

"A lot of guys say girls have it really easy in online dating, but dating is really hard," Jenny concludes in one vid.