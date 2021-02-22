Kenya Moore Accuses RHOA Costars of 'Screwing the Stripper' During Cynthia's Bachelorette Party

Bravo

The women all thought they weren't on camera anymore ... boy were they wrong.

Rule #1 of reality TV: Someone's always watching.

The women of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" found that out the hard way on Sunday night's episode, as they celebrated Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party by getting wild with a stripper named Bolo.

As they all donned dominatrix gear for a "dungeon bride realness"-themed affair, the ladies were all thrilled to see the well-known and very well-endowed dancer waiting for them in the backyard. Porsha Williams admitted she was already a fan, having followed him on social media.

After he came inside to strip for them, Porsha asked him -- off-camera -- whether he'd like to come back and "party" with them. He asked if it would still be on film and she told him, "No, it's cool."

At that point, host Kandi Burruss also turned to production and said, "Hopefully, we can get you guys to turn off the cameras for a little while so we can actually have fun." They agreed to wrap and took off everyone's mics, but there were still security-style cameras set up around the house in the corners of some of the rooms and outside. While the women moved some of them around or covered them for privacy, they still picked up sound and some of the action happening as the party continued.

"Where is Bolo and his thing," Porsha exclaimed at one point, before adding, "One of you bitches is eating me tonight!"

The next morning, the place they rented was covered in clothes, whips and empty drinks, as Kenya Moore started to play detective and piece together what really went down when the cameras seemingly turned off. Moore said, at one point, she saw Porsha and LaToya Ali "making out and grinding," as footage showed the two getting close, before Williams later exclaimed, "Now I'm a lesbian!"

In a confessional, Williams said she remembered kissing "a couple people" ... before adding, "or was it one person? I don't remember."

As footage from the previous night continued to be shown in bits and pieces, Bolo, at one point, told the women, "As long as I got a face you always got somewhere to sit."

"6am I was up, went downstairs, no one was in the living room and I could hear noises, moans and groans and I heard voices coming from the hallway," Moore claimed, as a map showed the hallway was in-between Kandi and Porsha's rooms. "I'm like, are you serious? Somebody is screwing the stripper!"

Footage then showed Bolo leaving the house around 7am the next morning.

While Kandi told the group "What happens in the dungeon, stays in the dungeon," Kenya was on a mission to expose everything that went down. "There's definitely some hoes in this house!" she exclaimed.

As Cynthia and Kenya hung out by the pool, Bailey said she enjoyed watching some of the "girl-on-girl action" that went down, before Moore said the night started "chill" but "then they kept escalating."

"There was some breasts out and there was some Bolo," she said, before adding, "I wanna know whose p---- got murdered in these sheets." LaToya then joined them, before Kenya grilled her on her activities the previous evening. Eventually, Ali was cleared of hooking up with Bolo.

Detective Kenya kept investigating later that day before dinner, as Moore asked Kandi whether she heard anything in the next room. "Let these people have their personal business," Burruss told her costar, saying that maybe Bolo was just giving some of the ladies a private dance.

"That private dance lasted for a good 45 minutes," exclaimed Kenya.

When someone else suggested someone might have just been watching porn, Moore scoffed. "The stripper with a 20-inch d--- was in there watching porn. That makes sense," she said with a laugh. "I think I heard multiple women's voices. I know Porsha's voice, so I knew it was her. I couldn't figure out who that other woman was."

The show then showed an empty confessional chair, as producers said Porsha wouldn't be showing up to talk about it. "Porsha says that she pleads the fifth," one of the producers said off-camera.

As Shamea filled in Porsha and Tanya in on Kenya's line of questioning around the house, the two women got very upset. "No, that really actually bothers me. She's making disparaging comments about me and you involving a stripper," said Tanya.

"Kenya is so disgusting," added Porsha. "Girl, you tired. I don't f--- with you. You honestly can't even bother me with your lies." As they met up with LaToya, she said she was starting to see everyone's issue with Moore -- who was starting to make their "fun night into a problem."