Cynthia Bailey Dishes on Strippergate Ahead of RHOA Premiere (Exclusive)

Instagram/Bravo

"While I was tapping out after the bachelorette party, some people were just getting ready to tap in."

Cynthia Bailey said her surprise bachelorette party was a hit and all the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast members had an "amazing" time, but... "some had more fun than others."

As seen in the trailer for the upcoming Season 13 of the Bravo show, the ladies celebrate Cynthia with a wild shindig thrown by Kandi Burruss that included lingerie, sex swings and accusations of a post-party hook-up with a male stripper.

"I can only really speak truly to the actual party -- the after parties, not so much," Bailey, 53, told TooFab. "While I was tapping out after the bachelorette party, some people were just getting ready to tap in."

Rumors have suggested Porsha Williams, Tanya Sam and newcomer LaToya Ali may have been the ones to get better acquainted with the stripper. So far, Tanya is the only one to publicly deny she was involved.

"Everyone's growed on the show," Cynthia explained with a laugh. "They can do what they want and who they want, just saying. And it's all good."

"I mean, everybody was having fun and wildin' out a little bit before I went to bed, but I was just like, what else is new, these girls definitely like to have a good time," she added. "I thought that was pretty much the end of it, but apparently the party went on a little longer than I imagined it would have."

The former model went on to say she was first aware of the stripper scandal the morning after the party. According to Cynthia, Kenya Moore got up around 6am to check on her baby girl, Brooklyn, when she heard "some noises of sexual nature coming out of the bedroom."

And that's when the accusations came to light.

"There was so much tea, I just drank it out of the teapot," Cynthia joked. "I'm just glad that, you know, the girls were super excited to celebrate my marriage and most of them had more fun than I did at my own bachelorette. But I was very entertained."