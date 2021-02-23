Teen Mom OG: Why Maci's Son Bentley Backed Out of B-Day Party at Dad Ryan's House

MTV

Bentley had to explain to his grandparents why he'd be a no-show.

While Maci Bookout's relationship with ex Ryan Edwards is practically non-existent right now, their son Bentley is still figuring out how he feels about his father for himself.

This season on "Teen Mom OG," Maci and Ryan's son set some boundaries -- letting his father know he doesn't want to be around him until they go to therapy together. Ryan, however, has questioned whether that's something Bentley actually wants, or if he's just doing what his mother says.

In this sneak peek at Tuesday's new episode, Bentley changes his mind about attending the birthday party for his brother -- Ryan and Mackenzie's son, Jagger -- after learning it would be at Ryan's home, and not at his grandparents, as initially planned.

After Maci lets him know the change of venue, Bentley makes it clear he only wants to attend one of the two celebrations -- the one Jen and Larry would be throwing, and not the one at Ryan's on Jagger's actual birthday.

"I haven't seen them in forever and that would just be a big jump from not seeing them and then going straight to his house," Bentley explains, as both Maci and Taylor agree his stance makes sense. He then calls up his grandmother to let her know -- after Maci asks whether he's okay with MTV recording their call. He was.

"Hey. I don't want to go to the birthday party on Friday, but I'll be at the birthday party on Sunday," he tells Jen, who asks why he can't make the first bash.

"It's at Daddy and Mack's house and since I haven't seen them in a while, I don't want to make a big jump and be at their house," he explains, as his grandmother says that's totally fine and adds that she loves him.

We'll see how Ryan reacts to the news when "Teen Mom OG" airs Tuesdays on MTV.