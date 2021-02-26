New Superman Movie Coming from Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates -- But What About Henry Cavill?

Everett Collection

While the movie is definitely coming, it's unclear whether Cavill will return with it.

It's been nearly 8 years since Superman flew solo in "Man of Steel," but Warner Bros. is finally moving forward with a new film.

According to Shadow and Act, author, journalist and Marvel comic book writer Ta-Nehisi Coates has been tapped to write the script for a film produced by J.J. Abrams.

"To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor," Coates said in a statement. "I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America's most iconic mythic hero."

Abrams told the publication that there was a "new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told" and he's thrilled to have Coates "help bring that story to the big screen."

Praising Coates' "Between the World and Me," WB chairman Toby Emmerich said the company is "confident that his take on Superman will give fans a new and exciting way to see the Man of Steel."

Though there's been no confirmation on whether star Henry Cavill will be back as the titular superhero, Shadow and Act's report said that "the search for an actor to play Kal-El / Superman hasn't started yet" -- suggesting such a search is in the cards and Cavill will be out. Cavill has stated he'd love to return to the role.

The British actor first played Superman in Zack Snyder's standalone film, before appearances in "Batman v. Superman" and "Justice League." New footage of him as the character will be included in HBO Max's upcoming "Justice League" director's cut -- dropping March 18 -- while reports he'd make a cameo in "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" were debunked by the director.