Eddie Murphy Once Surprised Daughter Bella with a Home Visit From Leo DiCaprio

Eddie Murphy once surprised his daughter, Bella, with a visit from Leonardo DiCaprio.

While appearing on Tuesday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the 59-year-old actor and his daughter Bella, 19, recalled the night in which Leo was one of the several celebrity guests at a party at their home. However, Eddie didn't tell Bella and his other daughters that Leo was going to be attending so the "Titanic" star's arrival would be a surprise.

"I remember I forgot that famous people sometimes show up to my dad's parties. So I was very unprepared and I was in the dining room in my pajamas," Bella said. "And then all of a sudden, Jimmy Kimmel started walking through the door and then all these other big celebrities and then Leonardo DiCaprio walked through the door and I started freaking out."

"I think my dad knew that Leonardo DiCaprio was coming, but he didn't tell me 'cause he wanted it to be a surprise," she added.

"All my daughters of all ages love Leonardo DiCaprio," explained Eddie, before Bella recalled what she did after she saw Leo was in her house.

"I immediately ran upstairs and told my sister and we came downstairs," Bella said, adding, "I just lingered around him all night like a weirdo and stared at him."

Eddie and Bella stopped by the daytime talk show to promote their new film, "Coming 2 America," which marks Bella's acting debut.

As Bella explained, Eddie won't let his children start acting until they turn 18.

"I wanted to do acting since I was in third grade. So I was always asking, 'Can I be in this one?'" Bella said. "But we have a rule in our house. We're not allowed to work in this industry until we're 18. So I didn't even really get to work until then."

Last month, Eddie revealed that he made Bella audition for her role in "Coming 2 America."

"She had to audition for Craig Brewer, who directed the movie," he said on GMA. "I wasn't muscling my kid into the movie. She had to really be able to, you know, to deliver. Otherwise, she wouldn't have got the role."

In the film, Bella stars as Eddie's daughter and plays Princess Omma to his Prince Akeem.

"I just wanted to be good," Bella said of her debut role. "I didn't want people to watch it and be like, 'Oh, that must be his daughter 'cause she can't keep up with everyone else.' You know what I mean?"

"I just really wanted to do the best that I could," she added. "And I'm really proud with how it turned out."