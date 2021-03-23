Celebrities Demand Gun Control Legislation After Mass Shooting in Colorado

"Protect PEOPLE not GUNS, for f----s sake."

Following the mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on Monday that left 10 people dead, Hollywood stars are calling for lawmakers to enact change.

In the wake of the news, celebrities took to their social media platforms to condemn the violence, with many calling for gun legislation reform. Several stars also pointed out the sobering fact that the Colorado shooting came only six days after the Atlanta mass shooting from last Tuesday that left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

"Lord of the Rings" actor Elijah Wood called the shootings "beyond sad and exhausting," adding that we "CANNOT accept that this is normal and can't be changed."

"The horrendous shootings in Atlanta and now Boulder? When is enough enough?" he tweeted. "So much love to the victims and their families and to a future where this is no longer a part of our reality."

"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart wrote, "This is devastating. To think this could've been a member of my family. Or a friend. It is so terrifying to think we are all at risk of becoming a victim to gun violence everywhere we go. Protect PEOPLE not GUNS, for f---- sake, enough is enough."

"Two mass shootings in one week. A[t] least ten dead today in Boulder Colorado. What a country," Bette Midler tweeted, while Rosanna Arquette wrote, "Another senseless Shooting in Colorado where innocent human beings have lost their lives to lunatic with a gun. I am broken hearted for the families of the victims."

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stressed that "getting back to normal in America cannot mean getting back to regular mass shootings."

Like many stars, Mia Farrow called for gun reform, however, she didn't seem too hopeful that change will be implemented anytime soon.

"In all probability leadership in America will yet again do nothing -- even as we so desperately need reasonable gun legislation," she tweeted.

"Star Trek" star George Takei slammed the NRA in particular as the organization recently celebrated the news it had blocked Boulder's two-year-old assault rifle ban.

"You have blood on your greedy hands," Takei wrote.

According to CNN, the incident in Colorado marks the seventh mass shooting in the past week, with three having occurred on Saturday.

See more responses below:

