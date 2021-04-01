Lauren Graham Reveals Hilarious Downside of Being Neighbors with Dax Shepard

ABC/Getty

Lauren Graham is hilariously calling out her neighbor Dax Shepard over a "massive" issue -- and it has nothing to do with him riding "around topless on a motorcycle."

While appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday, the actress spoke about living in the same neighborhood as her "Parenthood" co-star, revealing Shepard paved his front lawn to make room for "all of his cars," including a giant motorhome.

"Dax has been working on his new house," began Graham, "and the way we're situated I like pass him all the time and he -- it's a beautiful house it's gonna be incredible -- but he basically took what others might consider to be the front lawn and turned it into a massive driveway for all his cars."

"He has this thing that I assumed was just for these times, which is the most massive like band tour bus you've ever seen," Graham continued, before photos of the RV flashed on the screen. "I pass this every day and I was like, 'Gosh, when are they gonna get rid of the bus?' He's out of his mind."

The "Gilmore Girls" star added that Shepard is clearly "never getting rid" of the RV, as it's not a rental.

Kimmel noted that Shepard showed him photos of the motorhome when he previously appeared on the late-night show.

"I was wondering if it was causing any kind of concern in the neighborhood," Kimmel said with a laugh. "And apparently it is."

"We gave up a long time ago," Graham quipped.

The "Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" star also shared that Shepard "rides around topless on a motorcycle."

"You have to just love him," Graham added of Shepard, who shares daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, with wife Kristen Bell.

Graham and Shepard starred as siblings on NBC's "Parenthood." Graham has been in a relationship with her other on-screen brother, actor Peter Krause, since 2010.

"We live in the same neighborhood [as Shepard]," Graham told Kimmel. "And then also I live with my other brother, Peter, who lives in my bedroom."

"That's confusing," joked Kimmel.

Watch more from Graham's appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in the clip, above.