Space Jam: A New Legacy Trailer: LeBron James and the Looney Tunes Gang Slam Dunk on the Goon Squad

Warner Bros.

The NBA legend is transformed into a cartoon before he can save his son and the world.

The first trailer for "Space Jam: A New Legacy" dropped on Saturday morning.

As an unofficial sequel to 1996 box office smash "Space Jam" starring NBA legend Michael Jordan, the new animation/live-action hybrid features LeBron James teaming up with the Looney Tunes bunch for an epic adventure.

In the clip, LeBron and his son young son Dom (Cedric Joe) become trapped in a virtual world by a rogue AI named Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), causing LeBron to utter, "What in the 'Matrix' hell?"

"Welcome King James," sneers AI-G. "I am the king of this domain."

And with that, LeBron is banished to the world of the "rejects" aka the Looney Tunes, where the NBA great is turned into a cartoon himself and is greeted by Bugs Bunny and his famous catchphrase, "What's up, Doc?"

LeBron then join forces with Bugs, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Lola Bunny and the rest of the cartoon gang to defeat AI-G's Goon Squad on the basketball court.

The all-star cast includes Portland Trailblazers' Damian Lillard, New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis, Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma, Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul, Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi and Los Angeles Sparks' siblings Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike.

"Star Trek: Discovery" and "The Walking Dead" vet Sonequa Martin-Green also joins the film as LeBron's wife Kamiyah.