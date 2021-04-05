Six Family Members Killed in Texas Amid Teen Brothers' Murder-Suicide Pact: Police

KXAN

Six members of the same family in Texas are dead in what police believe was a murder-suicide pact.

Allen Police Department said they were called to a home on Pine Bluff Drive in Allen at 1 AM Monday morning to perform a welfare check.

They said a family friend had called 911 because they were concerned at least one person in the home was suicidal, WFAA reported.

When officers arrived, they found six people dead; two brothers, an older sister, their mother and father, and a grandmother. They did not reveal how they died.

Police did not specify the ages of the deceased, except that they ranged from 19 years and up.

While the motive was not immediately clear, Sgt Jon Felty told KRLD they believed the teenage brothers had a murder-suicide pact.

"It looks like two teenage sons entered into an agreement that they we're going to commit suicide, and that they were going to take their family members with them," he said.

He confirmed that there was no further threat to the public.

Investigators have not specified when the killings took place, but believe it happened some time over the weekend.