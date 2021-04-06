Milo Ventimiglia Reveals Where His Gilmore Girls Allegiances Really Lie

NBC

Team Jess fans aren't going to like this!

Although Milo Ventimiglia starred as Jess Mariano on "Gilmore Girls," he reps Team Dean.

While appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday night, the actor revealed the "Gilmore Girls" fan art he has displayed in his office. However, the artwork, which Ventimiglia made himself, shows support of Jared Padalecki's character, Dean Forester. (For those who don't know, Ventimiglia and Padalecki both starred as Rory Gilmore's boyfriends on "Gilmore Girls.")

During Ventimiglia's virtual "Tonight Show" interview, Fallon, who noted that he's a fan of the "Gilmore Girls," pointed out the sign after he noticed it hanging on the wall behind Ventimiglia, prompting the "This Is Us" star to share the story behind it.

"I'm looking at one sign I can see in the upper-left-hand corner because you know [I've been] a fan of yours since 'Gilmore Girls,'" said Fallon as Ventimiglia got out of his chair to grab the homemade sign.

"It says 'I Love Dean 4 Ever,'" Ventimiglia shared, before displaying the sign. The art was attached to Ventimiglia's framed certificate of his Emmy nomination for "This Is Us."

"That's the certificate you get when you're nominated for an Emmy," he explained.

"Is that rubbing it in his face?" Fallon asked in reply.

"No, no, not at all. Jared [Padalecki] and I are really good friends and I made the sign for some photograph that somebody was looking for online or something," Ventimiglia recalled. "I made the sign and after I made it, I just said, let me hang onto this because this is cool, and I literally stuck it right onto my Emmy notification that was on the wall."

Ventimiglia starred in 37 episodes of "Gilmore Girls" from 2001 to 2006. He later reprised his role in the show's 2016 revival, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

During the series, Rory (Alexis Bledel) dated Dean, Jess and Logan (Matt Czuchry) -- and fans have debated ever since who was the best boyfriend.

However, Ventimiglia has previously voiced his support for Dean.

"I've always been Team Dean," he said at the ATX TV Festival in 2015. "Logan was a dick."

Meanwhile, as fans know, the revival series concluded with a bombshell of Rory announcing that she's pregnant. Although it was never revealed who the father was, Czuchry said he knows, but Ventimiglia recently admitted that he had no idea...because he never asked. However, Ventimiglia said he's "positive" Jess wasn't the father.