'Godzilla' Lizard Terrorizes 7-Eleven with Shelf-Scaling Rampage

YouTube

Shrieking bystanders watched in horror as the 6-foot reptile flicked its tongue.

The staff and customers at a 7-Eleven in Thailand had a cinematic experience they didn't buy a ticket for when a giant lizard ran amok inside the store.

On Tuesday, a 6-foot Asian water monitor sprang from a nearby forest to infiltrate the convenience shop located on the outskirts of Bangkok, where a video showed it climbing a wall of shelves before settling at the top.

Shrieking bystanders watched in horror as the 6-foot reptile then flicked its tongue.

Narumpa Tangsin, who filmed the rampage, told the DailyMail she kept her distance for fear of an attack.

"I wanted to buy a drink but the animal was too close to the drinks aisle," she explained. "They're dangerous animals, especially when they're angry, so I stayed back and recorded it on my phone. I guess that shops have everything, even for lizards."

The video went viral, as many online followers dubbed the creature "Godzilla," with one asking, "Is he doing a promo for the movie Godzilla vs Kong?"

Known to reside in swamp-like environments, the large reptiles rarely become aggressive with humans.

“They are formidable animals with a powerful tail, sharp claws and teeth,” Rob Ward of Britain's Amphibian and Reptile Conservation team told The Washington Post. "When it comes to interacting with humans, defensive behaviors including tail whipping, inflating themselves and hissing are most likely if threatened."

After causing havoc in the 7-Eleven, the animal was eventually guided out of the store.