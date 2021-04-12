Erika Jayne Snaps In RHOBH Season 11 Trailer as Divorce Drama Explodes on the Show

Bravo

Denise Richards may be gone from "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but the show will have plenty of drama without her.

The first season for Season 11 dropped on Monday morning -- and it's clear Erika Jayne's divorce from Tom Girardri will be at the center of it all when the show returns in May. On November 3, 2020, Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi citing irreconcilable differences after being married to him for 21 years.

The reality star's husband has been accused of misappropriating "at least $2 million in client money," per TMZ. The money was due to the families of the victims of a 2018 Boeing jet crash in Indonesia. However, the couple have been accused of faking the divorce to help conceal their involvement with the embezzlement case.

The sneak peek begins with Erika telling her costars she did not see her marriage "ending this way," adding that her plan was to "hold that man's hand until he died." She also tells the women she had no idea the lawsuits were coming down the pipe and that wasn't why she filed for divorce.

"Orphans and widows, it makes you feel sick," says Dorit Kemsley, before Kyle Richards once again asks Erika how much she knew. "No one knows the answer but him," she tells them. She's then seen completely snapping at Sutton Stracke -- telling her, "I am not a liar. You have a lot of f---ing nerve."

"Don't talk to me like that, seriously," says Sutton -- before Erika fires back, "Or what? Shut the f--- up."

The rest of the trailer is filled with the usual Housewives fare, including serious bling, exotic vacations and, of course, many a shopping trip. Both Kathy Hilton and Crystal Kung Minkoff also join the cast -- and it doesn't take long for Crystal and Sutton to butt heads.

Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Hamlin also reveals she's been hanging out with Scott Disick -- prompting Kyle to exclaim, "He's too damn old and he's got three kids!" Rinna's response: "I know!"