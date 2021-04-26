Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra Detail Communication Issues with Carly and Her Adoptive Parents

MTV

"We're almost 30 now and we still feel like this inferior position."

"Teen Mom OG" stars Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra are opening up about their current relationship with 12-year-old daughter Carly, who was adopted by Brandon and Teresa Davis when she was a newborn.

In a sneak peek at Tuesday night's reunion, Tyler's asked why he decided not to write Carly a letter -- like Catelynn did on an earlier episode this season -- as a way to keep communication alive with her.

"I'll be honest, sometimes I don't trust my own words," he explained to Dr. Drew Pinksy. "I don't trust how I say things, I don't trust myself and how I'm going to explain something and if that's going to match up with how Brandon and Teresa really want her to get that information."

"I feel like whatever happens, I have to kind of like filter through Brandon and Teresa first," he continued. "I don't trust what I'm gonna say sometimes, it's just very difficult to navigate and feel close in a relationship, when you have to second guess your approach and delivery all the time. It's anxiety."

When Drew said that's something he should express to the Davises, if his anxiety about them is getting in the way of his relationship with Carly.

"I don't want it to come across like that, but at the end of the day, the reality is, I cannot get to Carly unless it's going through Brandon and Teresa," Tyler continued. "Respectfully, that's her parents, I agree with that."

He then added, "It's also Brandon and Teresa's responsibility to make us approaching them feel comfortable and feel safe for us. Me and Catelynn have talked about it many times, we're almost 30 now and we still feel like this inferior position."

Catelynn said they feel that way because "in the snap of a finger," Brandon and Teresa "can take everything away" when it comes to seeing Carly. When asked if he had anything he'd like to say to the Davsies, however, Tyler only expressed gratitude.

"The only thing I can say to Brandon and Teresa is thank you for giving my daughter the life that she has. She would not have anything if it wasn't for them," he said. "I honestly have nothing to say to them but just gratitude."

"I'm trying to navigate this relationship being in both pairs of shoes," he added, "but at the end of the day, I can't change how I talk, I can't change my delivery of things, I can't change who I am or how I communicate. At the end of the day, we gotta like, balance."

Drew said leading with gratitude was the way to go in the situation.

Earlier this year, Catelynn told TooFab she and Teresa "text a lot" and said the pandemic got in the way of any in-person meetings. "So, hopefully once COVID calms down or goes away, or people start getting vaccinated we can have a visit again," she added, "but we do stay in contact."

"Nova and Carly FaceTimed not that long ago," continued Catelynn. "so we try to just stay as much communication as we can, and as long as the girls can communicate, that's the most important to me."