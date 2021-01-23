Catelynn Baltierra Gives Update on Carly and Nova's Relationship (Exclusive)

Instagram

While it's been a minute since they've seen each other in person, they're still in regular contact.

It's been 11 years since "Teen Mom OG" stars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra placed their daughter Carly for adoption on "16 and Pregnant," but they're still very much in contact with her and the girl's parents.

Brandon and Teresa Davis last appeared on the show back in 2019, popping up for an interview without Carly for the show's reunion. Their appearance followed an off-camera reunion between Catelynn, Tyler, their children Vaeda and Nova, their own parents, Brandon, Teresa and Carly -- their first meetup after a two-year gap.

It seems like that may have been the last time they saw each other in person, as Catelynn told TooFab it's been two years since their most recent meeting, but that doesn't mean they haven't been communicating.

"We talk, Carly's mom and I text a lot," she explained. "We haven't ... we saw them two summers ago, because obviously with the pandemic and stuff, they've been staying at home too."

"So, hopefully once COVID calms down or goes away, or people start getting vaccinated we can have a visit again," she added, "but we do stay in contact."

"Nova and Carly FaceTimed not that long ago," continued Catelynn. "so we try to just stay as much communication as we can, and as long as the girls can communicate, that's the most important to me."

During that 2019 reunion, both couples were candid about the open adoption process.

"I don't know what you can say other than how amazing that is and then I'm standing there with this sweet young girl, birth mother, who's handing that child to me," Teresa said. "It's definitely an experience like no other. The thankfulness and gratefulness of that, wrapped into one."

"It's very reassuring," added Tyler. "Thank you for letting us be involved and see her and being amazing parents for her, we couldn't have really asked for anything more, honestly."

Brandon returned the gratitude, telling them both, "The first thing that comes to our mind, as always, thankfulness, gratefulness for y'all. We wouldn't be there if it wasn't for that."