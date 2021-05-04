TikTok User Shares Perplexed Ben Affleck Response After She Says She 'Unmatched' Him on Dating App

Getty

The woman claims she unmatched the "Justice League" star on the exclusive dating app Raya because she was convinced she was being catfished -- until he dropped into her Instagram DMs.

Celebrities, they're just like us. Sometimes they get matched with a seemingly perfect woman and then suddenly she unmatches them because she's convinced it's not really them and she's actually being catfished.

A TikTok user (@NivineJay) went viral on Monday across multiple social media platforms when she shared a video clip she says she received after she unmatched with Ben Affleck on the Raya dating platform. It's a private dating app for entertainment professionals.

And yet, despite that exclusivity, she was still convinced that the Ben Affleck she'd just matched with couldn't possibly be the "Justice League" star for real. She didn't share when the supposed match happened, or why she was suddenly thinking about it now, but it's pretty funny regardless.

"Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me this video on Instagram," she wrote on the screen as she walked with a disappointed look on her face.

The clip then cut to Affleck's face and a simple plea. "Nivine, why did you unmatch me?" he asked, looking directly into the camera. Then, after a beat, as if it wasn't perfectly clear by ... you know ... his face, he added, "It's me."

"Sorry Ben," she captioned the share, which immediately began to circulate on TikTok, Instagram and even got Affleck's name trending on Twitter Monday night. TooFab has reached out to reps for Affleck to see if he can confirm Jay's story.

E! News contacted Nivine Jay, who insists she didn't mean anything negative by sharing the clip. "I'm seeing a lot of comments calling him a creep and l don't think that's fair. l wasn't making fun of him in the video," she told the outlet. "l was making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish and it was just supposed to be funny."

Affleck had a devious grin on his face in the video, so it's possible the whole thing is a put-on. Or maybe he was just amused that he, Ben Affleck, had just been shut down like that. After all, "It's me!"

Affleck has yet to comment on the video, but others have had plenty to say about it, including a few of his fellow celebs:

There was that one time I told my *good friend* Ben Affleck not to message girls on instagram and say “it’s me” like a mafia boss.... -Tahani https://t.co/TtkFHD8UVR — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 3, 2021 @jameelajamil

okay I am very pissed off at Ben Affleck because we NEVER EVEN MATCHED ON RAYA. Rude. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) May 4, 2021 @WhitneyCummings

I need Ben Affleck on my podcast Why Won’t You Date Me? We can do an episode called Why did you unmatch me. https://t.co/PsVRQs1k79 — nicole byer (@nicolebyer) May 3, 2021 @nicolebyer

If I get hit up by either Bill Gates or Ben Affleck on my dating app, I will definitely let y’all know. 😆 — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) May 3, 2021 @4lisaguerrero

Ben Affleck when someone unmatches him on Raya pic.twitter.com/Swkd2rFKXt — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) May 3, 2021 @blurayangel

making Ben Affleck saying "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me." my new alarm so I never need coffee again — Dadband.jpeg (@Goo_Tycoon) May 3, 2021 @Goo_Tycoon

Ben Affleck movies:



Tired: Chasing Amy (1997)/Wired: Chasing Nivine (2021) pic.twitter.com/NhVy7Co5cf — Taylor Michelle (Taylor's version) (@queen_elvis) May 3, 2021 @queen_elvis