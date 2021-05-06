Chrissy Teigen Shades Male Stars' 'Creepy' Behavior on Dating Apps -- And Women for Outing Them

Getty

Teigen chimed in after both Ben Affleck and Matthew Perry allegedly matched and interacted awkwardly with much younger woman on Raya -- and then those women shared the purported encounters publicly.

Just days after Ben Affleck's alleged encounter with a TikTok influencer on the elite Raya dating app went viral, another woman came forward and shared her own story of how she interacted with "Friends" star Matthew Perry.

In both cases, the women were much younger than the superstar men they were (or were not in Affleck's case) chatting with, but Chrissy Teigen finds fault in the behavior of all four participants in this strange new hope-it's-not-a trend.

Siding first with the women who shared their stories suggesting the problematic behavior of the men involved -- neither men has corroborated the women's alleged claims of what happened between them -- Chrissy tweeted out, "I agree celebs shouldn't be making these creepy desperate video replies on Raya."

The woman who "outed" Perry pointed out that she's only 19 years old, and that the 51-year-old actor purportedly knew that when he pursued further communication with her. It is not clear how old author Nivine Ray is, but she's certainly younger than Affleck's 48 years.

Teigen's criticism didn't stop there, though, as she added, "It's tacky to release private messages. Ya both wrong, congrats."

It's notable that in neither case was the alleged behavior from the male celeb predatory or overtly problematic. Some thought it a bit aggressive if Affleck actually did jump into Ray's Instagram DMs after she "unmatched" him on the platform.

As for the latest story, 19-year-old Kate Haralson very pointedly told Page Six on Thursday that none of Perry's questions were sexual once they began chatting on FaceTime (she says he asked if they could switch to the platform to ask questions back and forth to get to know one another better).

"It kind of felt weird talking to someone my dad’s age and it just felt not right, especially when he knew how young I was," Haralson told the outlet. But again, she never suggested he asked anything that felt forward or sexual in any way.

She further said she'd not thought of sharing their alleged exchange publicly until after Ray went public with her Affleck story and she thought hers would be a funny follow-up. "I didn't expect it to blow up as fast as it did," she said.

She said that she and Ray have since connected, with the latter advising her to not worry about the haters. Nevertheless, Haralson pulled her video within 24 hours, saying she "did feel a little bit bad" about it as Perry was a "nice guy."

"I just did it more for the joke of it, which sounds mean, but I didn’t think anything of it," she added. "I thought it was more so innocent and harmless."

But even as she said she did it more as a joke and didn't think much of it, she also said, "Honestly, it’s not really okay for these older guys to be talking to such young girls."