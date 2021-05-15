Kim Basinger Shades Ex Alec Baldwin In The Cutest Way

Getty

The actress commented on a photo of Alec and the three sons he shares with wife Hilaria.

Kim Basinger had a little fun commenting on her ex Alec Baldwin's recent Instagram post.

The "30 Rock" vet shared an adorable picture of himself hanging out with his sons Romeo, two, Leonardo, four, and Rafael, five, whom he shares with wife Hilaria Baldwin. They also are parents to daughter Carmen, seven, and newborns Eduardo and María.

"I can't wait to get back to this couch with that old gang of mine," Alec wrote alongside the sweet snap.

In the comments section, Kim wrote, "So cute...... them I mean .... 😂😂😂😂😂😂👌🏽👏👏👏🌈🥰🌸💫🙏🏻✨," per Comments by Celebs, who captioned the post, "Necessary clarification."

Kim and Alec met on the set of 1990's "The Marrying Man" and wed three years later. They welcomed their only child together, daughter Ireland, in 1995. By the time Ireland was 7, her parents were in the midst of a divorce and a bitter custody battle ensued.

"Divorce is hard on a kid, no matter how you cut it," Kim told The Edit in 2016. "And ours was very public and nasty. So I brought up Ireland in a very unconventional way. I wanted her childhood to be full of love and light and animals and friends."

However, the couple eventually moved past their differences.

"[Alec and I are] cool now, though," she told the outlet. "Life goes on."

Meanwhile, Hilaria touched upon Kim and Alec's past while gushing over step daughter Ireland.

"We have had a great relationship," she said of Ireland to People. “There’s obviously things in the past -- with her parents, they've suffered, and I don’t get involved in that. I think that's one of the smartest things I've ever done. I’m here, everybody knows that I love them and I care about them and if they need me I'm here, and I’m never going to put my nose where my nose doesn't belong."