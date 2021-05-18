Audrina Patridge Opens Up About Dating Chris Pine, Kissing Brody Jenner

YouTube/Getty

The reality star said she didn't know who the "Star Trek" actor was when he introduced himself.

Audrina Patridge got candid about her love life, including smooching both Chris Pine and Brody Jenner.

During her appearance on "Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn," the "The Hills" star dished on locking lips with the two men -- and admitted she had no idea who Pine was when he first approached her for a date.

"I had just finished 'Sorority Row,'" she began. "So we were all in Vegas for an award show, Rumer Willis and the whole cast. He came up to me and introduced himself to me and gave me his number, and all the girls were kicking me under the table like, 'Oh my god. You don't know who that is?' I'm like, 'No.' They're like, 'That's Chris Pine.' I was like, 'Oh, he's hot.'"

After hanging out "more than a few times," the reality star said the relationship fizzled because Pine didn't like the paparazzi attention surrounding her, as she was filming "The Hills" at the time.

"Our lives were completely opposite and just so different with my lifestyle and filming," she explained. "He was more a real actor, theater actor, and loved to read books and jazz music -- didn't really like to go out to clubs or anything like that. At that time in my life, that's all I was doing was going out to clubs because we were filming all the time and around people."

Patridge then recalled driving in Pine's old Volkswagen Rabbit convertible to have a dinner date at an Italian restaurant, where a memorable kiss took place.

"He ordered black squid pasta," she said. "At the time didn't really know what that was. I remember he was eating it, and he had black on his lips when he licked them. He's like, 'You're so beautiful. Can I kiss you?' And I was like, 'Okay.' So I kissed him with the black ink. Whatever. I didn't care. But I'll never forget that. It was a great kiss."

Although she said she hasn't been in touch with Pine for quite some time, she'd still be up for another try at a love match, which might prove challenging as Pine has been linked to British actress Annabelle Wallis for a few years now.

"I mean, you never know," insisted Patridge. "Never say never. I'm not going to say no. I'm not opposed to it."

The hosts of the podcast then grilled Patridge on her hookup with Jenner, which was revealed in the season premiere of "The Hills" as Patridge claimed she and Jenner "always had a flirty relationship."

"See, this is what we talked about on the show," Patridge told the hosts. "I can't give it up because everyone will have to watch and see. It was a kiss. But there are different kinds of kisses, and that was my point. Everyone tried to make it out to be -- well, I can't really say."

She did, however, say Jenner was also a "good kisser" and that she'd be willing to do it again.