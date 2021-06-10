Gossip Girl Revival's New Trailer Is Full of Secrets, Drama and a New Love Triangle -- XOXO

HBO Max

Fans of the original series have a lot to be excited as HBO Max takes them back to the Upper East Side to prove the more things change the more nothing has changed at all!

Isn't it horrible when all your secrets get exposed? And isn't it even more horrible if you're kind of horrible yourself? But while it may be horrible to live, it can make for great television as "Gossip Girl" proved a decade ago, and is poised to prove again.

In a reveal as unexpected as all the nuggets that get dropped onto the Gossip Girl Instagram page inside the show, HBO Max surprised fans with the reveal of the first trailer for its upcoming revival of the twisted CW series that ran from 2007-2012.

The original run helped cement the star status of its cast, including Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick and Penn Badgley, along with the returning Kristen Bell as the narrator.

But "Gossip Girl" has always been about rich, promiscuous, devious kids so a whole new cast was needed around her. The new series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

One thing that has evolved in the nine years since the OG "Gossip Girl" went dark and that's the increasingly pervasive presence of social media. Secrets are harder and harder to keep in such a wired world, which only heightens the tension for these kids.

What happens when the biggest Instagram influencer on campus appears to have a vindictive streak a mile wide and seems determined to take down the power players among the student body?

The new girl has absolutely no idea what she's getting into when the cool kids invite her to hang out with them. And that's before Gossip Girl launches her IG page and starts making everyone's life hell!

And, of course, there's also plenty of human drama as well, including another burgeoning love triangle, lots of sex, lots of danger and angst and anger ... and even a threesome for good measure!

This isn't your big sister's "Gossip Girl" you're watching. But that's okay, because in this modern era the all-new (or is she?) Gossip Girl watches you, too!

If that wasn't enough, the trailer proves that HBO Max spared no expense in making this new series stunningly gorgeous, from the cast to their incredible fashions, the settings, vehicles and everything. These kids are rich and powerful and just ripe to be taken down.

XOXO