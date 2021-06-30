The Hills Recap: Possible Brody-Audrina Hookup Shocks Kristin, Ticks Off Kaitlynn

MTV

Kaitlynn thinks all the Audrina hookup talk is "insensitive," while Brody says she's "no angel either."

Last week's episode ended with Brody Jenner getting dropped off at the beach to meet up with Kristin Cavallari -- but another woman was spotted by Kristin in the backseat, appearing to hide from her and the cameras: Audrina Patridge.

Wednesday's new hour picked up right there, with Kristin asking Brody whether he and Audrina hooked up as Patridge sped off in her chauffeured ride. "No, stop assuming," Brody told her, as Kristin said, "Yeah right!"

"She looked like she was trying to hide," Cavallari added, "I'm like, 'Hey girl, it's me, we're cool!"

As the two sat down to chat, Jenner said he and Audrina "had a late one," staying up all night having "a deep, deep conversation," per usual. He made it sound like something they do all the time, which his ex Kaitlynn Carter would confirm later. More on that in a minute.

When Brody said he was "very attracted" to Audrina, physically, Kristin said she thought the two would actually "be a really great couple," which definitely got Jenner thinking. "It is kinda crazy to think that Audrina's been there all along. She's all the things any man would look for in a woman. You never know what could happen," he added in a confessional.

"You, me and Audrina could have a threesome," Kristin then exclaimed, before adding, "I'm just joking!"

The two also talked to each other about their recent splits, with Cavallari opening up about ending things with Jay Cutler and Jenner sharing more about his breakup from Carter.

"I do feel like I sort of lost myself for a while ... I feel like for the last 2 years, before we filed, I was grieving the marriage," Kristin said. "I knew that it was going to end. I was so unhappy. But making the decision was the hardest decision I've ever made. It's scary as f--- to get a divorce when you have three kids."

When she asked Jenner why he and Carter never had children, he said there was pressure for it to happen. He then talked about how the divorce of his own parents -- Linda Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner -- affected his outlook on having a family.

"All I ever knew is divorce. I've seen a lot of heartache in my life, the way my mom was with my dad. I watched what she went through," said Jenner. "Seeing my parents go through a divorce and watching my dad raise another family eight miles away, it created a roadblock for me because I'm definitely afraid of that happening to myself. I'm a product of my environment. I wasn't ready to have kids. I'm afraid about being locked in."

Their conversation ended with some longing stares and Kristin jokingly asking, "Are you gonna kiss me?"

The full cast then went on a trip to Lake Tahoe together and while Kristin didn't join -- seems like her time on the show is over -- she did fill in Heidi on her awkward run-in with Audrina and Brody. She made it sound like Audrina was hiding from her and didn't want to be seen with Jenner, insinuating something went down.

Heidi, of course, made it a big topic of conversation among the entire group -- with Brody saying the two "had a good time" and everyone making jokes about how they didn't get much sleep. Audrina was also heard telling Heidi she and Brody had never made out. While they've kissed, she said, "there's never been any tongue." She added, "it's lip, that's it!"

All this talk, however, really started to tick off Brody's ex Kaitlynn Carter, who felt it was an "insensitive" thing to talk about in front of her.

"It's a little insensitive for nobody to think, 'Oh, maybe Kaitlynn doesn't want to sit here and be part of that conversation,'" she said in a confessional. "I am sitting at the table and everyone acts like I'm not there. Am I literally invisible?"

"For a little while now, I've had suspicions about Brody and Audrina, even when Brody and I were together they would do these late night, stay up all night talking to each other kinda things," she added. "I would just hope if they were hooking up, one of them would give me a heads up."

Carter eventually pulled Patridge aside, saying the whole situation was making her "awkward." When she brought up how Audrina and Brody would stay up all night together before they broke up, Patridge said the two were "literally sitting there talking about what I was going through personally" and giving each other advice.

"We truly have that best friend factor," she added, as Carter expressed frustration with Brody's "nonchalant" attitude about all the hookup jokes. As Audrina told Kaitlynn she'd never want to jeopardize her friendship with Brody by crossing the romantic line, Carter said she was missing the whole point of their conversation in a confessional.

"It feels like she doesn't have any regard for our friendship, she's just making it all about Brody," she said, before telling Audrina that it's awkward for her when these conversations happen in the group. Though she didn't see it at the time, Audrina later came to the realization she was being a bit "insensitive" during her chat with Kaitlynn.

All this talk didn't seem to faze Brody at all. When Brandon Thomas Lee wondered whether the Audrina talk "pissed off" Kaitlynn -- which we all know the answer to -- Jenner said it "shouldn't."

"I don't see why there would be a reason for her to be upset. We split up and Kaitlynn started hooking up with a girl," he told Brandon. "She didn't tell me anything. I love Kaitlynn to death, but Kaitlynn's no angel either!"

Jenner went on to say that he does care a lot about Audrina and it's "kind of crazy" they're both finally single at the same time, after years of missed connections. "Now that we're single, you never know what could happen," he said, before taking a sip of iced coffee and adding, "...naked in my bed."