Lil Kim Slams 50 Cent After He Compared Her To An Owl

Lil Kim clapped back at 50 Cent after he compared her 2021 BET Awards look to that of an owl.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the rapper took it all in stride, laughing at the side-by-side photos of her and the owl and claiming 50 Cent was still upset about her turning him down for a romantic date.

"😂😂The accuracy 😭😭 Hilarious 😂 I ain't bothered not one bit," she began. "My family & friends more mad than me. 😂"

"Sh-- like this don't move me one way or another cause I’m still a bad bitch that n----- bitches, mommies, daughters, and aunties still want to be till this day and I love it!! 😂😂," she continued. "@50cent I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down. Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go."

After 50 Cent had posted the snap of Lil Kim and the owl with the caption, "who did this sh--. This ain't right. LOL," Lil Kim's husband, Jeremy "Mr. Papers" Neil, defending her, writing in the comment section, "Leave my wife out the jokes you heard."

The "Lady Marmalade" singer appreciated her partner sticking up for her, as she added to her IG post, "And for those of u coming at my husband, Mr. Papers, he did real n---- shit. What a husband is suppose to do. 💪🏾💯. All y'all can go to hell. Not Respectfully."

She then plugged her upcoming book "The Queen Bee" by concluding, "50cent, I address that situation all in my book coming in November. Make sure you go get it. Pre-orders available now."



"Be Blessed every one, stay positive.✨"