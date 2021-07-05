Stephen Dorff Slams Black Widow, Says He's 'Embarrassed' for Scarlett Johansson

Getty/Marvel Studios

"It looks like garbage to me."

He may have played the villain in a superhero film back in the 90s, but Stephen Dorff clearly isn't a fan of the genre now.

In a new interview with the Independent published on Monday, the 47-year-old actor called out Scarlett Johansson and her upcoming solo Marvel film, "Black Widow," while talking about the state of Hollywood.

"I still hunt out the good s--- because I don't want to be in 'Black Widow,'" he told the publication.

"It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I'm embarrassed for those people. I'm embarrassed for Scarlett!" Dorff continued. "I'm sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I'm embarrassed for her. I don't want to be in those movies. I really don't. I'll find that kid director that's gonna be the next Kubrick and I'll act for him instead."

With 166 reviews so far, "Black Widow" currently has an 82% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising both Scarlett and costar Florence Pugh's work in the film.

Dorff himself is no stranger to the superhero genre. He starred in "Blade" back in 1998, though that film -- with its R-rating -- was much darker and more violent than anything the MCU has turned out so far. Marvel is, however, working on a reboot with Mahershala Ali in the title role.

Speaking with the Independent, the "True Detective" star also took a stand against this year's Academy Awards ceremony -- once again using his favorite buzz word.

"This year's Oscars were the most embarrassing thing I've ever seen. My business is becoming a big game show," he said. "You have actors that don't have a clue what they're doing. You have filmmakers that don't have a clue what they're doing."

"We're all in these little boxes on these streamers. TV, film – it's all one big clusterf--- of content now," he added.