Lightning Strikes Texas Teen's Golf Ball Mid-Flight

They say lightning never strikes slice...

But it will hit a straight drive off the tee, as one Texas teen learned with a massive shock.

Incredible video captured at a Topgolf in San Antonio captured the moment lightning struck a golf ball in mid air.

The golfer was 18-year-old Tomas Gomez, who was enjoying a day of practice with a group of friends at the sports complex on May 28, on what started out as a sunny day.

But in the last 30 minutes of their game time, the weather took an angry turn... and just how angry nobody could have expected.

With the rain pouring down, Gomez asked his friends to record a video of him taking one final shot into the storm.

"I decided to hit one last shot then leave," he told KSAT.

He drove the ball at an impressive 88MPH... but it wasn't fast enough to outrun the lightning that struck it at 670,000,000 MPH.

As his friends scream in the background, the stunned Gomez can be seen ducking and running for cover, wisely or instinctively opting not to hold his follow through pose with that metal golf club in the air.

"I heard the thunder and my instinct was to run... It was all a blur," Gomez said. "It could have hit me... it could have hit any of us. It was actually pretty scary after I was thinking about it for a while."

Luckily no-one - aside from the golf ball - was injured, as Topgolf staff safely evacuated everyone from the scene.

Gomez insists the incident hasn't put him off his game (the odds of it happening twice are proverbially impossible).

"Even before this we went to Topgolf and we’ll continue to go after this," he said.

As to the fate of the ball? According to Topgolf — it survived.

In a follow up TikTok, they show another golfer teeing up a blackened but otherwise healthy ball, claiming in the caption it was the very same one: