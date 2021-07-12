TikTok Detective Claims She Caught DoorDash Thief Orange-Handed

TikTok

"Miss delivery driver... that was NACHO taco."

A TikTok user was the victim of a callous crime — and she thinks she's caught the culprit orange-handed.

User @katelyn8560 posted the apparent evidence on Saturday... and we must say, it's pretty damning.

After ordering her family a haul from Taco Bell using DoorDash, Katelyn opened the front door, and the first clue was staring her right in the face.

"I go outside — and the bag is ripped open," she said in the now viral video, which has over 1million views. "Which is fine, things happen, it's cool, no big deal."

The conspiracy deepened however, when she went inside to dish the food out... only to discover an item had mysteriously vanished: One Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco (sour cream, no lettuce, extra beef).

Once again, the victim bravely shrugged it off. "Okay, also common, happens all the time. Not really gonna worry about it, I'll just go ahead and get me a little refund, call it a day."

But then — the bombshell clue.

"And then I get this picture from my Dasher. Y'all — Tell me that ain't Dorito dust on this woman's fingers. Tell me, y'all! Tell me this woman didn't eat my taco now!"

Indeed, on the apparent proof of delivery picture, the Dasher's digits are clearly visible in the lower left corner, bearing the unmistakable orange evidence of the heinous heist.

The TikTok community was stunned by the alleged taco thief's brazen actions.

"She's basically bragging," one wrote. "Her fingers didn't have to be in the picture."

"Please get her fired so us honest dashers get more work," demanded another.

An appalled third declared: "Ma'am... miss delivery driver... that was NACHO taco."

Some, however, were skeptical that anyone would implicate themselves so obviously.

"It's a funny story story that would get a lot of likes on here. Pretty simple," one sneered. "Don't get me wrong. It's a good idea."

She replied: "I wish I had to make stuff like this up."

As the victim revealed in a follow-up TikTok, she was handsomely compensated for her pain and distress, to the tune of $3.80.

On top of that, she let the community know there was no hard feelings.

"Gonna go ahead and let you know I tipped her 30%, don't come for me," she wrote.