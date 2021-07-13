Stomach-Churning Moment Swing Above 6,300ft-High Canyon SNAPS

Twitter

If you don't like heights — look away now.

Two women had a very lucky escape when the chain on their swing snapped — as they were 6,300ft above the ground.

Stomach-churning video captured in Dagestan, Russia, shows the moment the pair were thrown out of the swing, which sits more than a mile above the bottom of the Sulak Canyon — the deepest one in Europe.

Friends can be seen laughing and cheering as they film the two being pushed back and forth out over the gut-lurching precipice.

But the laughs quickly turn to screams when part of the structure gives way on the back swing, and no-one can stop the momentum throwing the women out of the seat and over the cliff's edge.

#UPDATE : In Dagestan, two girls, riding on a swing, fell down the Sulak canyon. Fortunately, they almost did not suffer - they got off with bruises. Eyewitnesses helped the girls to get out. pic.twitter.com/HkjzMPJa0j — Sushmit Patil Сушмит Патил सुश्मित पाटिल (@PatilSushmit) July 12, 2021 @PatilSushmit

Luckily for them, they both landed on a small wooden platform hidden just out of sight over the drop, saving them from the fall to certain death.

They were quickly pulled back up to safety by the crowd, having suffered only scratches — and one very big fright.

"The girls got scared and sustained scratches, but neither of them suffered serious injuries," a source told the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, per Daily Mail.

"It is chilling to imagine what could have happened if they slipped when the swings were at a maximum height."

The swing and others like it built along the top of the canyon are now undergoing safety inspections; the local council may also vote to remove them altogether.

The Ministry of Tourism in Dagestan admitted the swing "did not meet safety standards."

"Law enforcement agencies and other services are already conducting relevant checks to ensure that nothing threatens lives and health," it said in a statement.