Jeff Bezos' Phallic Blue Origin Blast Off Is Reminding Everyone of Dr. Evil

Getty/Youtube

"If being shot into space in a Dr. Evil designed penis rocket is the end all be all of capitalism, maybe we messed up."

Jeff Bezos blasted into space on Tuesday while Twitter launched it's own take on the historic moment.

The Amazon founder successfully navigated his spaceship 60-miles plus into the sky and back to Earth for the inaugural trip of his private rocket company, Blue Origin.

"Best day ever," the richest human on the planet exclaimed, as he and his crew of three landed safely in West Texas, completing the 10-minute journey.

Can't look at Bezos' ridiculously phallic Blue Origin rocket without thinking of the Austin Powers version pic.twitter.com/4G05mDTIal — Mark Williams (@ibemarkwilliams) July 20, 2021 @ibemarkwilliams

That's a bloody penis!!



Even Dr Evil from Austin Powers was more subtle than that... pic.twitter.com/JnFANLviJL — El 🌸 (@ReturnOfTheEl_) July 20, 2021 @ReturnOfTheEl_

While many were focused on story of the second billionaire (Richard Branson) in almost a week to go where only astronauts have gone before, social media couldn't help but compare the Blue Origin spaceship to Dr. Evil's rocket from "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" because of its likeness to human genitalia.

"Can't look at Bezos' ridiculously phallic Blue Origin rocket without thinking of the Austin Powers version," wrote one follower alongside a clip from the 1999 comedy, while another shared, "That's a bloody penis!! Even Dr Evil from Austin Powers was more subtle than that..."

We were all too preocuppied with calling Jeff Bezos "Lex Luthor" that we didn't see the Dr. Evil picture forming before our eyes, pic.twitter.com/oI0xI4DHOw — Karn EX (@Karn_EX) July 20, 2021 @Karn_EX

How have we all missed that Jeff Bezos is actually just Dr. Evil from Austin Powers — 🔪 mika 🦈 (@RIPmika) July 20, 2021 @RIPmika

The comparisons to the movie didn't stop at the high-flying machinery though, as Bezos was pitched as the nemesis of the British spy himself.

"We were all too preocuppied [sic] with calling Jeff Bezos 'Lex Luthor' that we didn't see the Dr. Evil picture forming before our eyes," posted a Twitter user, with another succinctly adding, "How have we all missed that Jeff Bezos is actually just Dr. Evil from Austin Powers."

Keep reading to see more hilarious reactions, below.

Blue origin rocket vs Austin powers space ship... At least Richard Branson had an original design when he went to space last week pic.twitter.com/TrcfJKN8Zo — JoeHoh (@joe_hoh) July 20, 2021 @joe_hoh

Watching the launch, and all I can think of is Austin Powers #BlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/OzmvQmLTaM — that’s not my name (@snarky_snack) July 20, 2021 @snarky_snack

Having it modeled after dr. Evil’s rocket is a little too on the nose https://t.co/SOe8KJsSeu — ben (@NotMadBen) July 20, 2021 @NotMadBen

If being shot into space in a Dr. Evil designed penis rocket is the end all be all of capitalism, maybe we messed up. pic.twitter.com/hirGPia6Eu — 🎙Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) July 20, 2021 @WRBolen

But I mean come on….. it’s dr evil to a T. Including the suggestive design pic.twitter.com/SyNCqRcw8u — Dominick Sannelli (@dsannelli7) July 20, 2021 @dsannelli7

Has anyone already made a joke about how #JeffBezos rocket looks like Dr. Evil's rocket? Hell for that matter... pic.twitter.com/uLCl5jLz8O — Caleb English (@TheEnglishman84) July 20, 2021 @TheEnglishman84