Mindy Kaling 'Bends and Spills' on Legally Blonde 3, Reveals 'Pet Peeve' About The Office

Bravo

See which fan-favorite "Legally Blonde" character Mindy says will "1,000%" be in the third film.

Mindy Kaling is spilling some tea about "Legally Blonde 3."

While appearing on Tuesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the writer-actress was asked a series of questions about the highly-anticipated third "Legally Blonde" film, which Mindy is writing.

"Please bend and spill some tea about what we can expect," host Andy Cohen told Mindy, bringing up one of the most famous "Legally Blonde" references. "I don't know how many of these questions you'll be able to answer, but see what you can do."

Andy, 53, first asked Mindy, 42, if she's "had any calls" with Reese Witherspoon (AKA Elle Woods) about the script. Since Mindy said she has spoken to Reese, Andy asked what happens if Reese pitches something that Mindy may not like.

"Luckily, Reese knows the character so well and hasn't done that," Mindy said. "So I haven't had that issue yet. So far, so good."

Pointing out the original "Legally Blonde," which celebrated its 20-year anniversary last week, is "still so beloved," Andy asked Mindy to cite the "most intimating part of signing on" to write the script for the third film, which she's writing with "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" co-creator Dan Goor.

"I think it's just capturing the voice," Mindy said, "And also, things like the 'bend and snap' -- there's so many iconic moments in that, that we have to come up with our new version of that. So that's intimidating."

The "Never Have I Ever Ever" co-creator -- who starred alongside Reese in "A Wrinkle In Time" -- also shared how she came to be the writer of "Legally Blonde 3," revealing that Reese simply "asked [her] to do it" and reached out to her and Gore to write the screenplay. Mindy later said that she and Gore are still "working on" the first draft of the script.

Meanwhile, Andy also asked Mindy if her and Reese's "Wrinkle in Time" co-star, Oprah Winfrey, could possibly be written into the film. "That had not occurred to me," Mindy admitted, asking Andy, "you could see her in the Elle Woods universe?"

"Yes," Andy said.

While it's unclear if Mindy will be writing a role for Oprah in the film, one "Legally Blonde" star who will definitely be back for the third film: Jennifer Coolidge, who played Paulette in the first movie and the sequel.

"Do you think we will see more Paulette, Jennifer Coolidge?" Andy asked, to which Mindy replied, "1,000%"

As for whether or not Bruiser, Elle's chihuahua, is "still with us," Mindy said, "He'd be very old." (The canine actor who played Bruiser in "Legally Blonde" and "Legally Blonde 2" sadly passed away in 2016.)

The "Ocean's 8" star also revealed her favorite "Legally Blonde" quote: "What, like it's hard?"

In fact, Mindy answered all of Andy's "Bend and Spill" questions, except for one. "Will Elle be running for president?" Andy asked, to which Mindy said, "I can't say anymore."

Meanwhile, also during her "WWHL" appearance, Mindy revealed her biggest "pet peeve" about her time on "The Office," in which she starred as Kelly Kapoor. While participating in a segment, titled "Monstrous Behavior," Andy asked Mindy if she has a "No. 1 co-worker pet peeve."

"No. 1 co-worker pet peeve? We used to keep 'The Office' set very cold. It was like 60 degrees," Mindy replied. "And I remember not being able to do anything about that. It's just a little cold."