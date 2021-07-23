Did Heather Dubrow Have Kelly Dodd Fired from RHOC? She Says ...

Getty

Dubrow says she wanted the show to be "Helpful, not harmful."

Heather Dubrow is adamant she isn't the one responsible for Kelly Dodd losing her orange.

While Dubrow's return to "Real Housewives of Orange County" was announced the same time Dodd was axed from the series, she denied having enough sway to get the controversial cast member fired.

"I think you would know that anyone that thinks they have that kind of power on a show like this really is very misguided," Dubrow told E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, after being asked whether it was true she would only return if Dodd was out. "Having said that, when I left the show I felt like the culture of the show was changing and it wasn't really in line with who I am or was something that I felt comfortable in."

She added that, before signing on, she "wanted to make sure that the show was going to be moving into a direction" she could "thrive in," citing Bravo's desire to "reboot" to show next season. Dubrow also wanted that new direction to be "successful" and "beneficial to my family and helpful, not harmful."

Dubrow said she simply starting laughing when the network reached out to her in December to return. That led to a family meeting about her possibly going back, with Heather deciding it "just seemed like the universe was telling me it's time."

When asked whether she'd like to see some of her fellow former Housewives costars join her in the future, Dubrow said she thought it "would be a lot of fun" to revive a few ladies from the show's "golden years."

"I think everyone's going to be very, very happy with this season," she added.

Dodd claimed she was "blindsided" by her firing, when speaking with Jeff Lewis about it back in June.

Kelly said that she got a phone call the same day the story broke from one of the owners of Evolution, the production company behind the show, to tell her, "We are not going to ask you back for next season."

Dodd, who has already cited her conservative political views as a possible reason for why the show didn't ask her back, said that her immediate response was, "Why? Was it political?" According to Kelly, the response was, "No, Bravo wanted to take a different direction than you."