Rihanna Defends RHONY Pal Leah McSweeney, Trolls Ramona Singer Over Latest Episode

In the scene, Leah was arguing with Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps at a bar when Ramona started making fun of Leah's Married to the Mob clothing line.

"Let me promote Leah Mob or Mob something," she said mockingly to Leah before jumping up to storm off.

"You aren't exactly my demographic, so it's all good," Leah told Ramona. "I already have Rihanna wearing my s---, you think I need you wearing my s---?"

Sharing the clip to her Instagram page, Rihanna captioned her post, "What was said @ramonasinger ? 😂"

The post also included a shot of Rihanna indeed sporting a shirt from Leah's collection. In fact, it was Leah's Married to the Mob line that was the genesis for their friendship, with Rihanna already a fan before they ran into one another at a Met Gala event.

"I love you so much 😂❤️🔥," Leah commented on Rihanna's post of support. But Bravo wanted more, commenting a challenge to the Savage x Fenty mogul and her fans.

"Like this comment if you think Rihanna should come on #WWHL soon to spill all the Bravo tea! 👀" wrote the network, while Andy Cohen was clearly loving all the shade, commenting simply, "😳 😳 😳."

Bravo's challenge has over 4,720 likes, but they offered no goal and there's no indication Rihanna has any interest in appearing on the show, no matter how many likes the comment gets.