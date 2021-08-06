Rapping Doctor Bride Spits Fire Bars During Wedding Entrance

Bricks Group Media

There are impressive wedding entrances... and there are impressive wedding entrances.

Pediatrician Dr. Fátimat wed her true love Kingsley on June 27th in Houston — and the freestyling couple's epic rap introducing themselves as Mr and Mrs Okafor is as sick as it gets.

"I haven't posted any pics yet and I can't decide a favorite moment from the wedding, but this has got to be up there..." the besotted hubby wrote on Instagram, who had some bars of his own:

"She's the new wife / I'm the new groom / I'd a came down, me and her just jumped the broom."

"I'm talkin bout tradition / I'm playing my position / I been so sick of course I got me a physician."

"But damn she so fine / body's so savage / I think I fell in love when she started speaking Spanish."

But it's safe to say his wife stole the show, simultaneously spitting and looking fire:

"I grew up in the H-Town West, it's no cap / I bet you never heard of a physician that could rap."

"Some call me Fati, some call me Tima / some days I look like Cardi, some days it be Selena."

"Either way I'm fine, I rap and I sing / Either way I'm fine, how'd you think I got this ring?"

Kingsley even jokingly admitted his stunning new bride outshone him on the day, asking after originally posting just his own lines: "Should I post wifey's verse?🤔 (I'm not trying to get shown up 😩)"

The fabulous wedding vid was captured by Bricks Media Group, who shared it on Instagram on Thursday.

"It's safe to say we all want that Jay Z and Beyoncé kind of love. That 'he can protect you and rap to you' kind of love," they wrote.

Congratulations to the happy — and seriously talented — couple!